A Waterloo man involved in a Mexico‑based drug trafficking organization was sentenced on October 21, 2022, to more than 33 years in federal prison.
Andrew David Surprenant, age 33, from Waterloo, Iowa, received the prison term after a March 28, 2022 guilty plea to one count of conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance.
Information at sentencing showed that Surprenant was a member of a Mexico‑based drug trafficking organization that was distributing methamphetamine and fentanyl in the Waterloo, Iowa, area. On August 29, 2021, two days after he was released from state prison, Surprenant began communicating with a Mexico‑based source of supply regarding the distribution of methamphetamine. A wiretap of Surprenant’s telephone revealed that the Mexico‑based source of supply provided Surprenant with at least ten pounds of methamphetamine that was imported from Mexico. The Mexico‑based source of supply also directed Surprenant to recruit individuals to send wire transfers to members of the organization in Mexico. On January 12, 2022, law enforcement executed search warrants at Surprenant’s residence and storage unit, seizing over seven pounds of methamphetamine, seven firearms, and ammunition.
Five other individuals, Sandra Ann Deyerle, Jeremy Aswegan, Levi Dull, Ruben Vasquez, and Narciso Chinchillas Vasquez, previously pled guilty to their involvement with the Mexico‑based drug trafficking organization and have been sentenced. Sandra Ann Deyerle was sentenced to 210 months’ imprisonment. Jeremy Aswegan was sentenced to 262 months’ imprisonment. Levi Dull was sentenced to 270 months’ imprisonment. Ruben Vasquez was sentenced to 170 months’ imprisonment. Narciso Chinchillas Sanchez was sentenced to 158 months’ imprisonment.
In total, law enforcement has seized over 175 pounds of methamphetamine, 23 pounds of fentanyl, a pound of heroin, and eleven firearms during this investigation.
Surprenant was sentenced in Cedar Rapids by United States District Court Judge C.J. Williams. Surprenant was sentenced to 396 months’ imprisonment, and he must also serve a five‑year term of supervised release after the prison term. There is no parole in the federal system. Surprenant is being held in the United States Marshal’s custody until he can be transported to a federal prison.
The case was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Dillan Edwards and was investigated as part of the Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force (OCDETF) program of the United States Department of Justice through a cooperative effort of the Federal Bureau of Investigation; the Tri-County Drug Enforcement Task Force consisting of the Waterloo Police Department, Cedar Falls Police Department, Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Department, Evansdale Police Department, Waverly Police Department, Hudson Police Department, La Porte City Police Department, and the Bremer County Sheriff’s Department; the Iowa Division of Narcotics Enforcement; the Drug Enforcement Administration; the United States Postal Inspection Service; and Homeland Security Investigations.