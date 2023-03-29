This presentation is serious family and history book truth. Yes, I have “witches” and witch-accusers in my bloodline.
The presentation will be at the Civic Center, Saturday April 1, beginning at 10:15 a.m. Free and open to the public.
Witch-naming came to Andover, MA in 1692 from Salem, MA primarily through Patricia (Ballard) Coffie’s blood relatives nine generations back. Joseph and Elizabeth Ballard were from families who came to this land among the Puritans in the early 1600’s. They are identified by name in history books examining the Salem Witch Trials.
Joseph and Elizabeth Ballard were not the only Puritans nor were they the only ones to participate in the Salem Witch Trials but Joseph Ballard is credited with bringing the Witch Trials to Andover, MA because Elizabeth was poorly and he thought she might have been witched.
He proceeded to bring two girls, known for naming witches, from Salem to Andover. These girls were the celebrities of their time for the excitement and attention they were receiving by naming witches.
Coffie will tell Elizabeth and Joseph’s story in terms of her family research and bring the books and photos.
This program is sponsored by the Bremer County Genealogical Society.