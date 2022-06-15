A Waverly Democrat and a newcomer to local politics has filed paperwork to run for Senate District 29 in November.
Jenn Wolff, 51, a digital organizer with Social Allies, an advocacy platform, plans to vie for the seat.
Bremer County Democrat Chair Celina Peerman said that the party will be holding a nominating convention in short order to officially nominate Wolff as a candidate, so her name could be added to the November ballot.
Rep. Sandy Salmon, a long-time legislator from Janesville, is running for that seat on the Republican ticket. Since 2013, she has represented Iowa House District 63, but the redistricting following the 2020 Census left Salmon the option to move to Iowa Senate District 29. In the June primaries, in which she ran unopposed, Salmon garnered 1,600 votes of the 1,781 Republicans who cast ballots in that race.
The Bremer County Board of Supervisors signed off on the election results on Tuesday morning, making them the official numbers for the June 7 primary. In total 2,978 voters cast ballots, 1,781 Republicans and 1,192 Democrats.
A newcomer to politics, Wolff says she is excited about the opportunity to serve others as an elected official. She knows that there is a steep learning curve in front of her, but she said she is ready to step into the space of her campaign and claim her commitment to the cause of caring.
Caring, she added, is at the core of her credo and the motto of her campaign.
A 1989 graduate of Waverly-Shell Rock High School, Wolff studied psychology and earned a minor in music at Wartburg College.
After her college graduation in 1993, she continued to search for her life’s purpose, trying diverse occupations as a factory worker, a scorer of educational tests, a limo chauffeur, a salesperson for a local fashion retailer and an assistant teacher at a kindergarten.
Her parents, Diane and Darold Wolff, understood her need to experience the world, she said, but were delighted when she found her calling in occupational therapy as a profession, earning a master’s degree at St. Kate’s University in St. Paul, Minnesota in 2005.
Wolff said she was in the middle of her graduate studies when, in a life-changing turn of events, a tumor was discovered in her spinal cord.
“It was a blessing in disguise,” she said. “I was able to be a patient before I was a therapist.”
After surgery at the Mayo Clinic and rehab, she eventually started a job at Taylor Physical Therapy in Waverly, where she had been a patient during her recovery. She worked there for a decade, learning a lot about the healthcare system.
“What I found was lacking in healthcare was education and helping people how to adapt with a chronic condition,” she said.
She organized and facilitated support groups for individuals with post-stroke conditions and Parkinson’s as well as for caregivers.
Her condition positioned her to become an advocate for people with disabilities.
What she learned there and in her experience so far, she says, directly informs her desire to take the next step and let others benefit from her knowledge.
“My whole campaign is on the care crisis,” she said. “It goes beyond the healthcare crisis.
“We just don’t care about each other like we used to. We used to be a purple state and that’s when it was fun to be involved in politics.”
Wolff said her definition of care encompasses the human condition, not just certain groups.
“It’s not just the disability community that is impacted, it’s our elderly, it’s child care, it’s mental health,” she said. “And we have a big workforce shortage. It impacts not just those needing care, but those providing and planning care.”
Wolff said she will hold townhall meetings in the district to hear from the constituents and learn about their priorities. Her first public appearance will be at the Readlyn parade on Saturday, June 18 during Grump Days.
“I want to have care conversations throughout the district, it’s not just what I think, it’s what the district thinks,” she said.
Wolff said the main impetus for her decision to enter local politics came from feeling “unheard.”
“What gives me optimism is the fact that I am a different kind of candidate,” she said.
“I felt the impact of stagnation and not being heard and I know I am not the only one that feels that way.”
While she is waiting for county Dems to hold a convention and nominate her as their candidate so that her name could be on the Nov. 8 ballot, Wolff is busy taking classes for candidates running for office, learning the logistics and the realities of being a public servant.
“I really think that Iowa is more purple than it looks, the majority of us have a forward thinker on one shoulder and a conservative on the other shoulder rather than being purely Democrat or Republican,” she said.
What she has learned so far, Wolff said, is that staying the course is as important as what the course itself.
“It takes fortitude, persistence and that’s something I’ve had to live with,” she said, drawing a parallel between the inner stamina that it takes to live with her condition and the strength it takes to uphold one’s beliefs in the political arena. “I’ve had to live with this, to be persistent and authentic, I want to learn from people, it’s not just my opinion, but it’s the district’s opinion.”
In her spare time, Wolff like to cook, bake and travel.
“Covid has been very isolating for many people, including myself,” she said. ”I am looking at the campaign as a way of reconnecting with my community.”