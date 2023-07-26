Darold and Diane Wolff will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary on August 4. They were married at the Methodist Church in Anthon, Iowa. They have two children, Jennifer and Jonathan; both live in Waverly. Diane is retired from WSR Schools (35 years) and Darold from Wartburg College (35 years). They reside at 400 Tumbleweed Trail in Waverly.
+1
+1
Current e-Edition
- Already a subscriber? Click the image to view the latest e-edition.
- Don't have a subscription? Click here to see our subscription options.
Mobile App
E-edition and App Help
Entertainment Guide
News in your Inbox!
Trending Recipes
Weather
Right Now
81°
Sunny
- Humidity: 81%
- Cloud Coverage: 36%
- Wind: 7 mph
- UV Index: 8 Very High
- Sunrise: 05:56:15 AM
- Sunset: 08:36:21 PM
Today
A mix of clouds and sun. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 97F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
Tonight
Scattered thunderstorms. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 72F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Tomorrow
Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 93F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
Upcoming Events
Featured Jobs
Find a local business
Classifieds
- Bedrooms: 2
- Bathrooms: 1
Trending
-
Life lessons learned from coaching junior high Clarksville baseball
-
Leaving the badge behind with fulfillment and gratitude
-
How baseball created a future for W-SR's Dylan Stockdale
-
W-SR youth baseball closes seasons at state tournaments
-
Indian softball drops 3rd place match to Falcons, close year in 4th, 29-3 record