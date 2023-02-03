A Sioux City woman was sentenced on Feb. 2, 2023, to 62 months in federal prison on drug charges and illegal possession of firearms, according to a press release from the United States Attorney's Office for the Northern District of Iowa.
Alicia Loraine Robinson, 36, pled guilty to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and being a prohibited person in possession of firearms.
Evidence at the plea and sentencing hearings showed that on Dec. 30, 2021, in Sioux City, Iowa, law enforcement conducted a traffic stop of a vehicle Robinson was driving. Law enforcement smelled marijuana emanating from the car and noted Robinson was clutching her purse tightly on her lap. Robinson admitted she smoked marijuana in the car and that she was suspended from driving.
A search of the car found drug paraphernalia and a .380 firearm in Robinson’s purse. Law enforcement then searched Robinson’s home and found a 12-gauge shotgun, over 50 grams of methamphetamine, marijuana, and other distribution-related items. On July 6, 2021, law enforcement executed a search warrant at another home associated with drug distribution. Amongst other illicit items, law enforcement found a Glock .40 handgun that had been owned by Robinson. Robinson admitted to possessing the firearms and being a user of marijuana and methamphetamine. A person that uses controlled substances is prohibited from possessing firearms.
Sentencing was held before United States District Court Chief Judge Leonard T. Strand. Robinson was sentenced to 62 months’ imprisonment and must serve a 4-year term of supervised release following imprisonment. There is no parole in the federal system. Robinson remains in custody of the United States Marshal until she can be transported to a federal prison.
The case was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Patrick T. Greenwood and was investigated by Tri-State Drug Task Force based in Sioux City, Iowa, that consists of law enforcement personnel from the Drug Enforcement Administration; Sioux City, Iowa, Police Department; Homeland Security Investigations; Woodbury County Sheriff’s Office; South Sioux City, Nebraska, Police Department; Nebraska State Patrol; Iowa National Guard; Iowa Division of Narcotics Enforcement; United States Marshals Service; South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation; and Woodbury County Attorney’s Office.