A Sioux City woman who distributed over 42 pounds of methamphetamine was sentenced April 19, 2022, to 7 years in federal prison.
Heather Sorgdrager, 41, from Sioux City, received the prison term after an October 18, 2021, guilty plea to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine.
At a plea hearing, Sorgdrager admitted to conspiring to distribute large quantities of methamphetamine in and around Sioux City. Sorgdrager admitted to possessing methamphetamine in New Mexico that she intended to bring to Sioux City. In April 2021, law enforcement in New Mexico found Sorgdrager and another individual with over 42 pounds of methamphetamine.
Sorgdrager was sentenced in Sioux City by United States Chief District Court Judge Leonard T. Strand to 84 months’ imprisonment. She must also serve a 3-year term of supervised release after the prison term. There is no parole in the federal system. Sorgdrager is being held in the United States Marshal’s custody until she can be transported to a federal prison.
The case was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Ron Timmons and was investigated by the Tri-State Drug Task Force based in Sioux City, Iowa, that consists of law enforcement personnel from the Drug Enforcement Administration; Sioux City, Iowa, Police Department; Homeland Security Investigations; Woodbury County Sheriff’s Office; South Sioux City, Nebraska, Police Department; Nebraska State Patrol; Iowa National Guard; Iowa Division of Narcotics Enforcement; United States Marshals Service; South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation; and Woodbury County Attorney’s Office.