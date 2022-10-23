A Spencer, Iowa woman who purchased firearms for felons was sentenced September 27, 2022, to more than one year in federal prison, according to a press release by the United States Attorney's Office for the Northern District of Iowa.
Marissa Anderson, age 25, from Spencer, Iowa, received the prison term after a March 2, 2022, guilty plea to false statement during purchase of a firearm.
Evidence in the case revealed Anderson supplied 12 guns, to five different individuals, each of whom was prohibited from lawfully possessing firearms. These crimes were discovered during multiple criminal investigations within the Northern District of Iowa and elsewhere.
On one occasion, Anderson transferred a semiautomatic gun to a felon, then drove him around Spencer, Iowa, as he threatened another person while brandishing the gun.
Anderson was sentenced in Sioux City by United States District Court Chief Judge Leonard T. Strand to 18 months’ imprisonment. She must also serve a 2-year term of supervised release after the prison term. There is no parole in the federal system.
Anderson was released on the bond previously set and is to surrender to the United States Marshal on a date yet to be set
The case was investigated by Spencer Police Department, Clay County Sheriff’s Department, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF). This case was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Forde Fairchild.