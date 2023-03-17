A woman who conspired to distribute methamphetamine and possessed with intent to distribute methamphetamine pled guilty on March 15, 2023, in federal court in Sioux City, according to a press release by the United States Attorney's Office for the Northern District of Iowa.
Christina Gianopoulos-Rohrer, 50, from Cherokee, Iowa, was convicted of conspiracy to distribute and possession with the intent to distribute methamphetamine.
At the plea hearing, Gianopoulos-Rohrer admitted that on December 6, 2021, in Woodbury County, Iowa, law enforcement conducted a traffic stop of the vehicle in which she was a passenger. During a search of the vehicle, law enforcement seized approximately one pound of methamphetamine which Gianopoulos-Rohrer intended, with others, to distribute. Gianopoulos-Rohrer also admitted her involvement in a conspiracy that distributed at least 3 kilograms of methamphetamine from December 2019 through May 2022. Gianopoulos-Rohrer further admitted her involvement with others in obtaining methamphetamine from sources in California and Nevada and transporting it back to the Cherokee, Iowa area for further distribution.
Sentencing before United States District Court Chief Judge Leonard T. Strand will be set after a presentence report is prepared. Gianopoulos-Rohrer remains in custody of the United States Marshal pending sentencing. Gianopoulos-Rohrer faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years’ imprisonment and a possible maximum sentence of life imprisonment, a $10,000,000 fine, and at least five years of supervised release following any imprisonment.
The case is being prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Shawn S. Wehde and was investigated by the Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force (OCDETF) program of the United States Department of Justice through a cooperative effort of the Iowa Division of Narcotics Enforcement, United States Postal Inspectors, Homeland Security Investigations, Iowa DCI Laboratory, and Cherokee Police Department.