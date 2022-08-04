A Waterloo woman who purchased and possessed firearms while being a user of marijuana was sentenced July 29, 2022, to more than a year in federal prison, according to a press release by the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Northern District of Iowa.
Allyssa Stovall, age 23, from Waterloo, Iowa, received the prison term after a February 1, 2022 jury verdict finding her guilty of one count of being a drug user in possession of firearms.
Information disclosed at sentencing showed that, in July 2020, Stovall purchased two firearms. Stovall knowingly and intentionally lied about her drug use to purchase the firearms. Less than a month after purchasing the firearms, Stovall’s firearms were used in two separate shootings in Waterloo. Law enforcement seized the firearms from Stovall in July 2021, and, in September 2021, Stovall attempted to flee from law enforcement officers that were attempting to arrest her on the federal charge. She was eventually taken into custody.
Stovall was sentenced in Cedar Rapids by United States District Court Judge C.J. Williams. Stovall was sentenced to 12 months’ and 1 day imprisonment. She must also serve a three-year term of supervised release after the prison term. There is no parole in the federal system.
Stovall is being held in the United States Marshal’s custody until she can be transported to a federal prison.
The case was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Lisa Williams and investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Waterloo Police Department.