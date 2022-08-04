A Waterloo woman who purchased and possessed firearms while being a user of marijuana was sentenced July 29, 2022, to more than a year in federal prison, according to a press release by the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Northern District of Iowa.

Allyssa Stovall, age 23, from Waterloo, Iowa, received the prison term after a February 1, 2022 jury verdict finding her guilty of one count of being a drug user in possession of firearms.