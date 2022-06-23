A woman who distributed heroin, fentanyl, and crack cocaine in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, pled guilty today.
Marsha C. Dismukes, age 54, from Ford Heights, Illinois, was convicted of conspiracy to distribute heroin, fentanyl, and cocaine base.
In a plea agreement, Dismukes admitted to engaging in a drug-related conspiracy to distribute heroin, fentanyl, and crack cocaine in Cedar Rapids. In 2020, Dismukes set up a transaction involving heroin and fentanyl. Dismukes later distributed heroin, fentanyl, and crack cocaine.
Sentencing before United States District Court Judge C.J. Williams will be set after a presentence report is prepared. Dismukes was taken into custody of the United States Marshal pending sentencing. Dismukes faces a possible maximum sentence of 30 years’ imprisonment, a fine of not more than $2 million, and a minimum of six years of supervised release following any term of imprisonment.
This case was investigated by the United States Drug Enforcement Administration and is being prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Jason Dorval Norwood.