Wartburg women’s soccer had five student athletes receive Academic All-District honors from the College Spots Communicators (formerly known as CoSIDA) on Tuesday, Nov. 15.

Katie Berglund, Sarah Campbell, Gabby Corday, Kate Luers and Avery Mize all were named to the Academic All-District team and will move on to Academic All-America voting that will be announced in early December.