Wartburg women’s soccer had five student athletes receive Academic All-District honors from the College Spots Communicators (formerly known as CoSIDA) on Tuesday, Nov. 15.
Katie Berglund, Sarah Campbell, Gabby Corday, Kate Luers and Avery Mize all were named to the Academic All-District team and will move on to Academic All-America voting that will be announced in early December.
Berglund is receiving this honor from the CSC for the first time in her career. The Physical Education major is a three time All-Conference and Academic All-Conference selection from the American Rivers Conference.
Campbell is now a three-time recipient of the Academic All-District honor. The Elementary Education major was a CoSIDA Academic All-American last season and is a two-time United Soccer Coaches Academic All-American. She is also a four-time All-Conference and Academic All-Conference honoree in the A-R-C.
This will mark the second career Academic All-District nod for Corday in her career. The Biology major has earned All-Conference honors four times and Academic All-Conference honors three times from the A-R-C.
Luers has earned her second career Academic All-District honor from the CSC. The Communication/Journalism major is a two-time All-American and a two-time United Soccer Coaches Scholar All-American. The Middletown, Iowa native is a four-time All-Conference honoree and a three-time Academic All-Conference honoree.
Mize is earning her first career Academic All-District honor from the CSC. The Biology major was named Academic All-Conference as well as a All-Conference honorable mention by the A-R-C this season.