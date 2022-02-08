Jerry and EaVon Woodin presented the Waverly Volunteer Firefighters Association with a check for $5,000 during the group’s January meeting to put toward the new training center located east of Waverly.
This training center will provide volunteer firemen with the ability to have live training burns, hands-on extrication scenarios, grain bin rescue training along with many other props for a variety of drills the fire department encounters throughout the year.
The members of the Waverly Volunteer Firefighters Association is extremely grateful to the Woodins for their support and donation to this training facility.