Apollo 8 to 11

The coin was given to Frazier Coffie, an aerospace technician, in the Flight Control Division of NASA, at the time of the Apollo 8. The coin is from a batch of silver that had some silver actually taken on that flight. The replica of the moon plaque was given to Patricia Coffie, formerly an assistant administrator in the Flight Control Division of NASA. The foot locker is one of the shipping containers used for the reels. The ticket stubs were from the party at the Houston Astrodome to celebrate the successful completion of the mission to the moon. August 16, 1969.

To the moon again? I am asked if I knew the Astronauts by some when they learn I worked at the Manned Spacecraft Center in Houston for the first walk on the moon. Those working people are stars and they do work hard. They would not be able to do any of their work without the work of the rest of the working people.

Imagine any high security location. I was the one who did the paperwork and supervision to: