To the moon again? I am asked if I knew the Astronauts by some when they learn I worked at the Manned Spacecraft Center in Houston for the first walk on the moon. Those working people are stars and they do work hard. They would not be able to do any of their work without the work of the rest of the working people.
Imagine any high security location. I was the one who did the paperwork and supervision to:
• Place the walls (yes, even the walls were movable—at great expense and after a wait of at least 11 months),
• Install the mechanical outlets (in stand-up boxes in the floor—2 months),
• Order telephone service (regular with com-line and number or with com-line access but no com number or without com-line, SCAMA, closed circuit phone connecting all remote sites and NASA. GOSS loop or Flight Director’s loop speakers, connecting Control Center with Flight Control personnel. Speaker phones in rare instances. 2 weeks to 6 months depending on requirement for drilling outlets or using available outlets and on whether approval must only be granted in the five customary places at NASA or also in Washington),
• Coordinate with movers and machinists in case any equipment (drafting tables etc.) must be disassembled to be moved or removed form the wall,
• Label everything to be moved,
• Provide floor plans drawn to scale for movers to follow,
• Oorder any equipment or supplies personnel may need or desire, see to the repair of all equipment,
• Check to see that fire and safety regulations are followed,
• Make sure security has been kept, relocation of safes is reported, combinations are changed for new personnel etc.
Security takes lots of time. Yes, I did have to check every toilet stall for those administrators, scientists, and engineers trying to avoid fire drills by standing on toilets… I also recorded and reported traffic violations for the Division and checked travel here and abroad for unnecessary use of cars or sending too many representatives to a meeting etc. and made a monthly report on all that.
Was this everything? Oh, no. I remember three engineers in tears over the window seats—you cannot put 12 engineers in one room with all having a window seat.
Once I told the Division Chief, I would not order that all phones be reworked so that his call was “0” and other numbers reflected status in his division. I believe I said that would be a stupid use of time and money. He said “Well, you’ll never make it to secretary!” I didn’t tell him I was already at a higher rank.
Waste baskets. Employees were very attached to their waste baskets. When people were moved to another Division or a Division was moved to another floor or building, those waste baskets HAD to be carefully identified and moved.
Computers were fed punch cards, provided information reel to reel and took up whole buildings. Paper printed messages on the Teletype had to be torn off and delivered to the Mission Control Floor.
I peeled off the magnetic markers and moved them on a series of flight paths painted on the wall to track progress.
I know my experience has to be translated into electronics and remote work now. The idea that the most important thing is the Stars should be replaced by understanding that those important people depend on the rest of us important people—also Stars.
Patricia Coffie is a storyteller and retired librarian living in Waverly. She can be reached at maemaude@me.com.