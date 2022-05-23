May 12, 2022
Esteemed G7 Heads of Government,
Over the past 30 years, the proportion of the world’s people who are hungry has dropped from 34 percent to 12 percent. This is a remarkable achievement and we, the World Food Prize Laureates, have had the privilege of leadership roles in this great liberation. The annual World Food Prize – the premier global prize for food and agriculture – recognizes leading innovations in agriculture, soil management, nutrition, and humanitarian assistance that have enabled large numbers of people to escape hunger.
Tragically, COVID-19, climate change and conflict have begun to turn back the clock on this stellar progress, with over 800 million now hungry or malnourished. COVID-19 has led directly to 6 million deaths, and millions more have died from the increased hunger, malnutrition and poverty caused by COVID-related economic disruptions. Even before the pandemic began, climate change was disrupting the business of growing food (and income) for the world’s increasing population. Conflict in Africa, Asia, Latin America and now Europe is exacerbating these negative trends, driving up the price of food and energy, blocking trade in farming inputs and outputs, isolating vulnerable populations, and generating huge increases in refugee flows. These three factors – COVID-19, Climate and Conflict – combine to form a toxic brew which, in the absence of decisive, bold action and investment, will dramatically increase the numbers of children, women and men living with – and dying from – hunger. The World Food Programme estimates that 45 million people are now living on the edge of famine. Underlying inequities in development and food systems exacerbate the impacts of all three factors for the world’s poor.
We look to you, the G7 heads of government, to agree at this year’s G7 Summit on a shared global strategy to reverse the increase in world hunger; address the triple threat of COVID, climate change and conflict; and invest to achieve the G7 2015 Elmau Commitment of lifting 500 million people out of hunger and malnutrition by 2050. We are grateful to see that you have put these issues high on your agenda this year. In response to COVID, we commend you for the provision last year of nearly one billion doses of vaccines to countries where vaccines are scarce.
As long as large populations are unvaccinated, we must expect a train of new COVID variants and other world-threatening viruses. We urge you to move forward with the plans developed by the World Health Organization and its partners to make COVID vaccines available to all the world’s people. These plans now rightly include accelerated efforts to strengthen health-care delivery systems in low-income countries.
Akinwumi A. Adesina President, African Development Bank; 2017 Laureate
Maria Andrade Principal Scientist, International Potato Center; 2016 Laureate
David Beckmann President Emeritus, Bread for the World; 2010 Laureate
Catherine Bertini Distinguished Fellow, Chicago Council on Global Affairs; 2003 Laureate
Howarth Bouis Emeritus Fellow, International Food Policy Research Institute; 2016 Laureate
Gebisa Ejeta Director, Purdue Center for Global Food Security; 2009 Laureate
Robert T. Fraley Former Executive VP & CTO, Monsanto; 2013 Laureate
Simon N. Groot Founder/Honorary Chairman, East-West Seed Group; 2019 Laureate
Modadugu V. Gupta Senior Research Fellow, WorldFish; 2005 Laureate
Lawrence Haddad Executive Director, Global Alliance for Improved Nutrition; 2018 Laureate
Hans R. Herren President, Millennium Institute & Biovision Foundation; 1995 Laureate
Gurdev S. Khush Professor Emeritus, University of California, Davis; 1996 Laureate
Rattan Lal Director, CFAES Rattan Lal Center for Carbon Management and Sequestration; 2020 Laureate
Jan W. Low Principal Scientist, International Potato Center — OneCGIAR; 2016 Laureate
Jo Luck Former President, Heifer International; 2010 Laureate
Marc Van Montagu Chairman, VIB — International Plant Biotechnology Outreach; 2013 Laureate
Robert Mwanga Former Sweet Potato Breeder, International Potato Center; 2016 Laureate
David Nabarro WHO Special Envoy for COVID-19; 2018 Laureate
Philip E. Nelson Professor Emeritus, Purdue University; 2007 Laureate
Edson Lobato Former Technical Director, Embrapa Cerrados; 2006 Laureate
Alysson Paolinelli President, Instituto Fórum do Futuro; 2006 Laureate
Per Pinstrup-Andersen Professor Emeritus, Cornell University; 2001 Laureate
Pedro Sanchez Professor, Tropical Soils, University of Florida; 2002 Laureate
Shakuntala Haraksingh Thilsted Global Lead for Nutrition and Public Health, WorldFish; 2021 Laureate
Surinder Vasal Former Maize Breeder, International Center for Maize and Wheat Improvement; 2000 Laureate
Muhammad Yunus Founder, Grameen Bank; Chairman, Yunus Centre; 1994 Laureate
In response to climate change, we urge you to live up to your Paris-accord agreements, notably the “4 per 1000” carbon storage agreement. Assistance to help low-income countries cope with climate change and do their part to curtail it is also needed.
In response to conflict, we applaud your united opposition to the invasion of Ukraine and urge you to extend international cooperation to reestablish peace in Europe and reduce conflict around the world. International diplomacy can sometimes resolve conflict, but nations have tended to turn inward during the pandemic. The war in Ukraine has provoked a global food crisis, which makes assistance to vulnerable populations and investment in the sustainable production of nutritious foods even more urgent.
Finally, we recommend generous aid to address hunger directly through humanitarian relief, nutrition assistance, and agricultural development that expands farmers’ access to climate-resilient technologies and supports domestic food production. Proven high-impact methods are available, and the UN Food Systems Summit 2021 demonstrated that action in the food sector advances progress on all the Sustainable Development Goals.
