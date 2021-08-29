WAUKON – The opening act was a wash. Mother Nature made sure of it. The headliner was worth the wait.
Less than 24 hours after a batch of thunderstorms featuring heavy lightning forced Waverly-Shell Rock and Waukon to postpone Friday’s season opener, the two teams finally kicked off the 2021 season Saturday.
W-SR packed a walloping punch.
In his first varsity start at quarterback, Grant Halverson shined. The senior threw three touchdowns, while his teammates added three rushing scores and held defending Class 2A state champion Waukon in check all night during a 45-6 win.
“We’re getting talked up that we’re going to be good this year, so we have to bring it,” said Go-Hawks junior running back McCrae Hagarty, who rushed for two scores, including a 56-yard scamper on fourth-and-2.
Saturday’s win was the eighth consecutive season-opening win for the Go-Hawks (1-0). They last fell in a season opener in 2013, a 17-14 defeat to Decorah.
W-SR forced five turnovers and held Waukon – a program with a rich tradition of a heavy run game and physicality in the trenches – to just 123 yards of total offense, including 19 rushing yards.
Meanwhile, the Go-Hawks racked up 427 yards of total offense, led by Hagarty's 143 on nine carries.
