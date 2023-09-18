Waverly’s Bremer Avenue Bridge was closed for about an hour on Sunday evening while emergency and law enforcement personnel helped successfully recover a person from the river, Waverly Police Chief Rich Pursell said in a press release.
The bridge was used as a landing spot for AirCare and the person was airlifted to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City.
A concerned citizen walking on the bridge alerted authorities when they heard a call for help from under the bridge around 9:27 p.m. on Sunday.
Waverly police officers, the Waverly Fire Department and paramedics from the Waverly Health Service responded. Emergency personnel entered the river and retrieved the individual. A basket was used in the recovery, according to the press release.
The Waverly Police Department was assisted by the Waverly Fire Department, Waverly Health Services Ambulance, Bremer County Sheriff’s Office and AirCare.