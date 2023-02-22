Holly Jacobsen is a parent and a police detective. Both personally and professionally, she knows first hand the dangers that lurk online for young kids.
The Waverly police officer will be sharing her experiences and her research with parents and students who attend the parent teacher conferences on Feb. 27, during two sessions starting at 5 p.m. and 6 p.m., respectively, at the Waverly-Shell Rock Middle School in room A103.
Titled ‘Social Media and Safety,’ the presentation dives into the online experiences kids are subjected to. The message to parents is this: Know what your child is doing at all times.
Jacobsen said that internet safety should be a priority for parents as predators are prowling social media looking for gullible kids to exploit. Issues range from cyberbullying to using gaming to connect for exploitative purposes to sexting and other coercive activities cyber criminals can inflict on an unsuspecting child.
Jacobsen said the school invited the Waverly Police Department to address the issue and she was assigned to give the presentation. In preparation, she consulted with Sgt. Jared Hartwig, the DARE officer and Deputy Kyle Shores, of the Bremer County Sheriff’s Office.
Jacobsen said that kids are ahead of adults in their use of social media and hence parents need to be alert and aware of their kids’ social media habits and practices.
“As soon as we know something, it’s already outdated,” she said. “Kids are 10 steps ahead of us. The predators, those guys are 20 steps ahead.”
She said that she expects her audience to leave with different takeaways, depending on their experiences. Some parents, she said, might already know all this, others may find it to be a helpful reminder that social media safety is an ongoing issue.
“I hope they can walk away with something they can use, as a conversation starter,” she said.
She noted that for the past two years, while working as a detective, she had seen social media-related scams increase.
She said that it is important as a parent to be vigilant, but also to have realistic expectations of your children.
“Ultimately, it comes down to the honor system,” she said. “Teaching them to do the right thing, but adults get scammed, the elderly get scammed. To put that expectation on a child, that’s a lot. That’s why you put limitations and you monitor what they are doing.”
She said that if parents allow their children to use social media, they should know how it is being used. In researching the issue, she found that kids as young as 8 years of age are using social media, misrepresenting themselves as 13-year olds.
“You make a choice when you allow your kid to have Snapchat or Facebook, but if you do, you have to be able to monitor it. You need to be their best friend on social media if that is going to be allowed,” Jacobsen said.
Jacobsen said that in a typical scenario, by the time the parents get involved, something has already happened, their child has been scammed or bullied.
“By that time, the child is over their head,” she said.
She added that in one version of the scam, criminals try to extort money from kids threatening to make public a picture the kid had shared with them.
“Kids share pictures like they share snacks,” she said.
The scammer pretends to be a friend and over time develops trust. Then, in another version of the scam, they ask for money, threatening to send the picture shared with them with the school or, while still pretending to be a friend, claiming that their father has gotten a hold of the phone and now it is the father who is asking for the money.
“And what the kid doesn’t know is that it is the same person,” she said.
“To a kid, they look like a trusted friend,” she said. “People friend everyone when they are kids.”
Jacobsen said some of the challenges are getting kids to realize that “life online is not real life.”
Jacobsen said that most parents would be surprised to learn how easy it is for predators to connect with their children and obtain information from them.
“People are going to come away with different things,” Jacobsen said. “If I add one little nugget to their back pocket when it comes to parenting, it was worthwhile.”