waverly police badge
Courtesy photo

Waverly Police Department has issued the following statement regarding an incident of reported assault at Waverly-Shell Rock on Nov. 16:

The Waverly Police is providing follow-up information as to the incident reported as an assault at the Waverly-Shell Rock High School on 11/16. Subsequent to investigation, the Waverly Police Department has referred a 17 year-old male to Juvenile Court Service for the crime of Assault Causing Bodily Injury or Mental Illness – a serious misdemeanor under Iowa statute 708.2(2).