Waverly Police Department has issued the following statement regarding an incident of reported assault at Waverly-Shell Rock on Nov. 16:
The Waverly Police is providing follow-up information as to the incident reported as an assault at the Waverly-Shell Rock High School on 11/16. Subsequent to investigation, the Waverly Police Department has referred a 17 year-old male to Juvenile Court Service for the crime of Assault Causing Bodily Injury or Mental Illness – a serious misdemeanor under Iowa statute 708.2(2).
An arrest or referral for a crime is not an indication of guilt.
Here is the original story
Waverly Police Chief Rich Pursell confirms that there is an ongoing investigation regarding an assault that occurred at Waverly-Shell Rock High School on Wednesday.
A call was received at 5:53 p.m. on Nov. 16 from a school employee reporting an assault on a 17 year-old student according to police records. By the time the call was placed, the alleged attacker left the premises. Pursell confirms that his officers were dispatched to the athletic training room. Pursell says that the incident is currently under investigation. Waverly Newspapers has reached out to the W-SR superintendent and high school principal for comments.
Pursell said his officers are working in conjunction with the school district and confirms that it was two students involved.
The victim is recovering, Pursell added.
This story is developing and will be updated when more information is available.