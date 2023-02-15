The Waverly Public Library recently received a $300 dollar check from the local Alpha Pi chapter of Delta Kappa Gamma. The money will be used to support the Reach Out And Read program which provides age appropriate books to children from birth through age five through local participating physicians at their well child check ups. The Delta Kappa Gamma motto is “to promote professional growth of women educators and excellence in education”. Pictured are Jo Wyatt, current Alpa Pi chapter president, Kris Fagre, Waverly Public Library Outreach Librarian, and Pat Fox, past president of Alpha Pi chapter.
Current e-Edition
- Already a subscriber? Click the image to view the latest e-edition.
- Don't have a subscription? Click here to see our subscription options.
Entertainment Guide
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Trending Recipes
Weather
Right Now
22°
Cloudy
- Humidity: 84%
- Cloud Coverage: 99%
- Wind: 13 mph
- UV Index: 0 Low
- Sunrise: 07:07:16 AM
- Sunset: 05:41:44 PM
Today
Cloudy skies with late-night snow showers. Low near 20F. Winds N at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 40%.
Tonight
Cloudy skies with late-night snow showers. Low near 20F. Winds N at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 40%.
Tomorrow
Cloudy with snow showers mainly during the morning. High 26F. Winds N at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.
Upcoming Events
Featured Jobs
Find a local business
Trending
-
Waverly dance studio to donate show proceeds to W-SR lunch program
-
Waverly Newspapers designer Wright wins multiple INA awards as family navigates life's challenges
-
A whole new level of fullness: Practicing at WHC, back to her roots Dr. Boevers delivers on her mission
-
Cyclones overcome delay, take down Huskies in first round of playoffs
-
A sprinkling of love: For Valentine’s Day, Z’s Pizza & Diner owners to benefit middle school lunch program