Check

The Waverly Public Library recently received a $300 dollar check from the local Alpha Pi chapter of Delta Kappa Gamma. The money will be used to support the Reach Out And Read program which provides age appropriate books to children from birth through age five through local participating physicians at their well child check ups. The Delta Kappa Gamma motto is “to promote professional growth of women educators and excellence in education”. Pictured are Jo Wyatt, current Alpa Pi chapter president, Kris Fagre, Waverly Public Library Outreach Librarian, and Pat Fox, past president of Alpha Pi chapter.