There are three events happening between Saturday, November 12 and Wednesday, November 16 at Waverly Health Center (WHC). These will be the final events in November at WHC:
Saturday, November 12
10 a.m. to 12 p.m. – Parkinson’s Support Group
Held the second Saturday of each month, this event is intended for those who are affected by or have someone close to them affected by Parkinson’s disease. This support group is free and open to all.
The group will meet in Tendrils Rooftop Garden at Waverly Health Center. Park in the Red Lot and use the Tendrils Event Entrance near the pharmacy drive-thru window. Take the elevator to the fourth floor.
Call (319) 352-4961 with questions.
Tuesday, November 15
6 to 7 p.m. – “Navigating Grief and Loss During the Holidays”
Holidays without a loved one are difficult, no matter how long they have been gone. Join us to discuss grief and learn tips to navigate the holiday season in their absence. This event is free and open to anyone who may be interested. Heather Peiffer, LMSW, will be presenting from Cedar Valley Hospice.
This event will be held in Tendrils Rooftop Garden at Waverly Health Center. Park in the Red Lot and use the Tendrils Event Entrance near the pharmacy drive-thru window. Take the elevator to the fourth floor.
With questions or to register, call (319) 483-1360.
Wednesday, November 16
3 to 5 p.m. – Advance Care Planning Clinic
Do you need help completing a Living Will or Medical Power of Attorney? Every adult should have an advance directive. These documents help make your wishes known upfront, regarding any future medical treatment and care, should you become unable to voice your needs.
Professionals at Waverly Health Center offer FREE assistance to help you through the process. Clinics are held the third Wednesday of each month, from 3 to 5 p.m., by appointment only. Please call (319) 352-4951 to register. Bring a valid ID.
