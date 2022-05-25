Located inside the National Wrestling Hall of Fame Dan Gable Museum in Waterloo, Iowa, the Glen Brand Wrestling Hall of Fame of Iowa was established in 2002 to honor native-born Iowans and those who wrestled or coached for an Iowa school who have made an impact on wrestling on a national level or who have done extraordinary work in Iowa. Glen Brand a native of Clarion, Iowa, not only became a national champion for Iowa State University, but attained his ultimate goal in 1948 when he won the gold medal at 174 pounds in the Olympic Games at London.
The 2022 GBHOF induction ceremony will take place on Friday, June 24, at Prairie Links Golf and Event Center in Waverly, starting at 4:30 pm. The Dan Gable Museum will also host their annual golf outing and fundraiser on Friday, June 24, starting at 9:30 am. Thursday, June 23, there will be a FREE social also at Prairie Links starting at 5:30 pm, Dan Gable and other celebrities will be in attendance.