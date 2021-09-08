When Waverly-Shell Rock’s backfield was decimated with injuries during the 2019 season, coach Mark Hubbard dug into his freshmen roster.
Hubbard promoted Jake Walker and would've called up Asa Newsom, but Newsom suffered a torn ACL and was done for the season. The coach also bumped up McCrae Hagarty, a player whom the coach said “had the physical maturity of an older player” at the time.
W-SR was 1-4, riding a four-game losing streak and welcomed West Delaware to Go-Hawk Stadium. Hagarty’s No. 43 was called. He carried the load. The first-year running back broke a 30- or 40-yard run that night and led the Go-Hawks to a 15-8 victory.
Hagarty still remembers that exact play, two years later.
“It was ‘trap right’ and I hit the hole and I saw all green, so I took off,” he said.
Hagarty ran for 140 yards and a touchdown that night, and all but locked up a starting position for the next three years in the backfield – a place he’s never left since that early-October home game against the Hawks.
“Getting moved up is different, especially as a freshman,” Hagarty said. “I didn’t play any WSF football. I started in seventh and eighth grade. Getting moved up my freshman year was really big for me. Just growing, period.”
W-SR lost two of its final three games and finished the season 3-6. In those final four games, Hagarty posted a team-high 97 carries, rushed for 401 yards and scored three touchdowns.
“(He) cut (his) teeth that freshman year on the varsity level,” said Hubbard, ”and (he’s) continued to mature both physically and in (his) knowledge of the game and the speed of the game.”
After football, it was onto wrestling for Hagarty, who also excelled on the mat. That’s when he started developing the foundation that’s not only shaped him as an athlete, but allowed him to grow mentally and physically. It was a process of trial and error, with more of the latter at first. It began in the wrestling room.
“Wrestling is a hard sport, physically and mentally,” Hagarty said. “My freshman year, it was a growing year for me. I had Coach (Brett) Wheelan, Coach (Brett) Behrends, Coach (Eric) Whitcome, they would always wrestle with me, break me, just beat me up all the time – just getting my mindset ready to go, ready for a fight every single day.”
Hagarty placed fourth at the Iowa High School Athletic Association Class 3A state tournament at 170 pounds his freshman season. His sharpened mindset helped him achieve that moment.
As a sophomore last fall, Hagarty cracked the starting lineup at running back, as well as on defense, for the Go-Hawks. He led the Go-Hawks with 702 rushing yards, which ranked third in 3A, District 3. He averaged 6.4 yards per carry and scored four touchdowns.
“Everything’s just a mindset,” he said of his approach to anything he does. “You can do whatever want to do as long as you want to do it with your mindset.”
In February, Hagarty become the 3A state champion at 170 pounds. But he didn’t take a break from competition, rather he went out for the W-SR rugby team, which captured the 2A Iowa Youth Rugby Association state championship in May.
“Sophomore year was really big for me because it was all seven on seven,” Hagarty said. “You have a giant field to work with. Just working on moves, juke moves, and it’s hard. Tackling people without pads, it’s not always fun.”
The skills Hagarty already had combined with his robust vision to improve because of wrestling and rugby has transferred to the gridiron.
“Wrestling is a physical sport and just the toughness (helps build you),” Hubbard said. “Rugby probably has given him some good vision and ability to make cuts against the grain and open field tackling has been the biggest thing we’ve seen. Rugby has been phenomenal for our kids with open field tackling.”
Through two games this season, those advanced skills Hagarty continues to master have been on display time and again. All three of his rushing touchdowns have been runs of 49 yards or more, including his season-long 56-yard score during a 45-6 win at Waukon on Aug. 28. All three of those long runs saw Hagarty burst through the hole and ping-pong off would-be tacklers en route to the end zone.
“The goal is never get tackled by one person and always have two to four guys trying to tackle me,” he said. “Getting tackled by one person’s never fun.”
He also leads the Go-Hawks with 5.5 total tackles, including five solo stops, one quarterback sack and 2.5 tackles for loss. One of those tackles was one for the highlight reel. Against Waukon, Hagarty identified a running play and attempted to make an open-field tackle on one of the Indians’ running backs. He missed, popped off the ground and chased down the ball carrier before wrestling him to the turf.
“He fell to the ground, which looked like a sprawl, and his back on his feet and he’s chasing a guy in a matter of a second,” Hubbard said of the play. “I think it’s been well-documented the multi-sport kids, those movements and those things just show up in other facets.”
When W-SR (2-0) travels to Webster City for a 7 p.m. kickoff Friday, Hagarty’s vision and mindset will be on display once again. He plans to carry the load and do whatever he can to help his team win.
Competition fuels him. His mindset has molded him. His hunger for greatness never fades.
“You can always get that next level as long as you work hard,” Hagarty said.