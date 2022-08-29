The Waverly-Shell Rock FFA members had a busy summer preparing and participating in their county fairs along with the Iowa State Fair. Members that participated at the Butler County Fair were Halie Geerts showing in the beef show. Along with Alex and Rosemarie Long who participated in the poultry and beef show.
Members were also very busy at the Bremer County Fair. Rebecca Mohlis, Kallee Potratz, Alexia Dunakey, Caden Kueker, Ella Hansel, Sydney Hansel, and Abigail Elsamiller all participated in the photography division all receiving Blue Ribbons. Daniel McCubbin baked an angel food cake also receiving a blue ribbon. Hunter Coulson brought his John Deere tractor which received a blue ribbon. The chapter tractor, a Farmall H, received a blue ribbon. Ashley Heine participated in the poultry, beef, sheep, and meat goat show. Tyler Mitchell and Tyler Resor showed their calves in the beef show as well. Caden Kueker showed in the dairy show with his 3-year-old holstein cow.