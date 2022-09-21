More than 450 FFA members from Iowa, Minnesota, and Wisconsin high schools participated in the annual Tri-State Ag & Dairy Espo held on Thursday, September 15, at Iowa’s Dairy Center in Calmar. The expo featured dairy judging and dairy products contests where students enhanced their skills on dairy cattle and products.
Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Anig was in attendance at the expo, welcoming the students to the event. In addition to the contests, the expo offered seminars on agriculture topics including calf care and dairy advocacy. The Northeast Iowa Community College Dairy Science Club and agriculture students helped with the preparation of cattle or the dairy cattle judging contests.