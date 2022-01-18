Waverly native Nick Wuertz and his colleague at Lutheran Services of Iowa, Derma Rivera-Aguirre, will present a Zoom program to the Waverly Branch of AAUW on Thursday.
The program topic is “The Immigrant Experience in Iowa.” Wuetz is the Director of Refugee and Immigrant Services for LSI in Des Moines, and is passionate about expanding services, support, and training available to individuals, families, and ethnic communities that come to Iowa through the U.S. Refugee Resettlement Program. LSI is an affiliated social ministry partner of the Iowa congregations of the ELCA (Evangelical Lutheran Church in America).
The program will begin at 7 p.m. and is preceded by a social time and business meeting beginning at 6:30 p.m. Please join in as you are able, and guests are always welcome to visit Waverly meetings.
Due to a combination of cold weather and COVID upticks, the January meeting will be conducted via Zoom. Contact Waverly Branch president Kim Folkers (kimberly.folkers@wartburg.edu) for the program’s Zoom link.
AAUW has been working to advance equity for girls and women since 1881. More information about this national non-profit organization can be found at www.aauw.org. The Waverly Branch has an active website (https://waverly-ia.aauw.net) and meets on the third Thursday of the month. They also host a book club.
Membership in AAUW is open to anyone, male or female, holding an associate (or equivalent, such as RN), baccalaureate or higher degree from a regionally accredited college or university.