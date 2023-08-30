How does it feel to be 100 years old?
If you ask Martin Heering, the Waverly World War II veteran, there’s nothing special about it.
It just is.
“It feels like 90,” he quips.
What does 90 feel like, then?
He laughs at the followup and nods.
It just is.
A whole century has gone by and there’s a lot to be said about how Martin, who was one of the 16 million Americans who served in World War II, lived his first 100 years on earth.
At his age, and with his life experiences, Martin has a special goal today, not just a birthday wish, which he is glad to share if one dares to broach the subject of his longevity with him.
He wants to become the longest living World War II veteran in this country. It is estimated that as of 2022, there are 167,000 members of the greatest generation who are presently alive, according to records.
Whether fate would grant Martin’s wish remains to be seen. He drew inspiration for it from his father, Felix, whose goal later in life was to live in three centuries, a distinction he achieved. He passed away at the age of 102, in Clarksville, on July 7, 2002, according to his obituary.
Whatever unknowns the future may hold for Martin, one thing is for certain – he has made good use of the years he has had so far.
The three pillars that guided him in his journey are loyalty to country and family, honesty in all his dealings with people and a strong work ethic in all matters, big and small, that needed his attention and skills.
What’s behind him – signed and sealed – is a life well lived, hard fought and deeply invested. He applied himself purposefully in the pursuit of what he holds dear.
What’s in front of him is the legacy that he has worked tirelessly to build. That legacy, thrust into clarity in light of his centennial birthday, is one which will be treasured by his family, honored by his community and by generations of new learners and historians who would, one day, dive into war archives to seek the lessons of the past.
What Martin also has in front of him right now is a moment of family and community celebration on the occasion of his 100th birthday, as such moments of recognizing a local hero come, well, once in a century.
It is Martin’s season to bask in the expressions of gratitude, praise and acknowledgment of his contributions to the lives of people he has impacted with his good deeds and with his dedication to every field he’s ever toiled in.
A modest man, he is somewhat surprised at the attention his birthday has elicited, but accepts it with the same smile with which he handles life these days.
A moment of celebrating a hero
On Sunday, family, neighbors and friends gathered at Prairie Links Golf Course and Event Center in Waverly to celebrate the centenarian’s birthday. Organized by Dick Reed, a retired teacher, and his wife, Patsy, whose neighborly friendship with Martin had grown over the years into a close family connection, the party happened to be on Aug. 27, Martin’s exact birth date.
Martin’s sons, John, of Raleigh, North Carolina, and Donald, of Los Angeles, came to Waverly for the celebration, as did John’s wife, Carolyn, and Martin’s only grandson, John Martin Heering.
Greeting cards, hugs and memories, some faded, others pristinely vivid, showered a beaming Martin with deserved attention that afternoon.
Martin’s regaled his guests with his wit at the celebration just as he does daily with his friends.
“Here’s a handsome young guy,” Marianne Waldstein, 93, one of his fellow residents at Bartels, said as Martin walked past her.
“And you lied,” he quipped, making everyone at Marianne’s table burst out laughing and prompting her to say later that his quick comeback was “cute.”
When a retired teacher, Judy DeBower, offered another compliment, Martin shot back fast.
“You look good even for a 100-year-old guy,” she said.
“I am tired and I am retired,” he responded in laughter.
A retired hairdresser, Dianne Kleinschmidt, who had cut Martin’s hair for years at Marianne’s Friseurladen, which closed in 2015, gifted him with a special quilt she had handmade. “Happy 100th Birthday, Martin, a warm hug from Dianne Kleinschmidt,” her note to him read.
And when a 4-year-old boy, all dressed up in a shirt and a bow tie, Brennan Rasmusssen, rubbed his sleepy eyes and pulled on his tie, as he stepped up to Martin’s chair to deliver a card along with his grandparents, Jean and Steve Rasmussen, Martin did not miss a beat. He joked with Brennan that, had he been his age, he, too, would have tried to unravel his tie.
Close and distant friends kept pouring into the celebration for several hours on Sunday. In the space designated for the occasion, there was no shortage of laughter, recollections and bonding spurred by candid humor, the privilege of old age.
On one table along the wall, an arrangement of pictures told the story of Martin’s civilian life. A letter that he wrote home on stationery from the United States Air Force College Training Detachment at Kent State University, dated Aug. 2, 1943, set the stage for Martin’s military record.
On another table across the room, an album of family photos, including Martin as a baby and as a serviceman, in his uniform, showed his milestones in life.
Next to the album, two sheets of German chocolate cake, Martin’s favorite, baked at the Mixing Bowl in Waverly, added a tasty nod to his German roots. (Martin’s ancestors came to America in the 1890s.) He is also quick to say that he can “always” use chocolate in any form.
Decorated with colorful balloons, noting the special occasion, the sitting tables were covered by white cloths. A banner behind the head table, where the family sat, featured a baby photo and a present picture of Martin, charting a visual century bridge between the past and the present.
The Aug. 27 birthday event was the culmination of a series of celebrations leading up to it.
On Aug. 21, the Waverly Kiwanis Club, where Martin has served in various capacities for over 50 years, marked his centennial anniversary with a breakfast at Bartels, where he now resides. There, Martin received a certificate of appreciation from Rep. Pat Grassley, a Kiwanis mug and hat for his contributions during his years of service to the Kiwanis in membership and leadership roles.
On Aug. 20, at Trinity United Methodist Church, Martin’s faith home, Pastor Kwang Song made a special announcement about Martin’s upcoming birthday, and Richard Miller, the Commander of Waverly’s American Legion Post 176, presented him with a certificate in recognition of his service.
Early life:
The firstborn child in the family of Felix and Elizabeth Carol Heering, Martin hails from Port Huron, Michigan. His father was Catholic and his mother Methodist and while they were trying to figure out exactly how young Martin should be raised, the boy went to live with his uncle, Bruce Simpson, and work on his nearby farm, Doe Creek Dairy.
Everything Martin later applied in life, he picked and practiced on his uncle’s farm. He learned hard work, duty and stamina there.
He did the chores around the farm before he went to school and afterwards, feeding the cattle and the horses and milking the cows. Round trip to school was 14 miles, which he walked, and once he got a bicycle, he biked the distance, every school day.
Some indelible happy moments happened in his formative years at the farm and to this day, Martin’s eyes sparkle as he recalls them. He had fun with the horses there, dreamed of becoming a veterinarian, and went to the local fairs to show animals. A trip to the World’s Fair in Chicago, where he proudly showed two Percheron horses, is still a proud memory for him.
“My aunt and uncle, they were good people,” he said. “I learned a lot from them. I felt honored to be able to take the responsibility that was given to me at the farm.”
World War II hero:
Martin volunteered for World War II. When he filled out his draft card on June 20, 1942, he weighed 140 pounds and stood 5 foot 8 inches, according to historical records.
At an early age, he was mesmerized by planes flying overhead when he worked on the farm, fueling his dream to become a pilot one day.
He enlisted in the U.S. Army Air Forces in December 1942, at the age of 19, according to records.
“They asked for people to volunteer to take the cadet test, so I volunteered to take the cadet test and I passed it,” he said in an oral history interview taped by the Grout Museum in 2008.
While Martin was in training, doctors discovered his depth perception was inadequate, dashing his dream to pilot his own plane.
Instead, he was assigned to gunnery school. There, he learned theory and practice of what eventually became his job during the war – identifying and targeting “anything that was flying.”
“We flew a lot of training missions,” he said in the oral history interview. “It was interesting. It was a lot of fun.”
Eventually, he was assigned to a team and while en route to his overseas station, he turned 21. He was on a ship on his birthday, Aug. 27, 1944, on his way to his mission and on his next birthday, he was on a ship returning home.
He served as a gunner and bomber on the Douglas A-20 Havoc in the 409th Bomb Group, 643rd Squadron. A palm-sized dairy he still keeps in his room at Bartels holds his hand-written notes from that time. Each one of the 31 missions he was a part of is described there.
Like many veterans, after he returned home, Martin didn’t talk to his family about what he saw and felt during the war.
However, in the video recording, which is part of a World War II oral history project of the Grout Museum, he shared stories about his duties as a turret gunner. They flew at 12,000 feet, he said, and there were no oxygen masks on the plane.
He lost friends whose planes went down, but somehow, he survived. His job was to operate two 50-caliber guns using a periscope.
“We supported the battles,” he said.
During the war, Martin was in Liverpool, England, Belfast, Northern Ireland, and France, among other places.
He said he had no fear getting into the plane and going on missions.
“There was no time to be scared,” he said. He noted there was a debriefing after each mission, which helped them plan for the next one.
Dick Reed, Martin’s neighbor, who had become a surrogate son of sorts over the years, added that Martin once told him a story about how the plane he was in was shot at.
“The bullets went through the airplane and sliced off the wiring mechanisms that he controls,” Dick said.
It was a close call, but Martin and his comrades were unharmed.
Martin recalled they did not wear parachutes because the space where the gunners sat was very tight.
In the oral interview with the Grout Museum, he also recalled how, toward the end of the war, a German plane flew by, and the German pilot waved at them and they waved back. Neither plane engaged the other.
“He (the German pilot) knew the war was over and he didn’t want to get killed and he knew we didn’t want to get killed,” Martin said in the oral history interview.
During the interview at Bartels, Martin showed me a picture of his fellow gunners and remembered their names: Ralph Jordan and Raymond Golden.
When he returned home, he brought the war in his memories and recalling them today in great detail, makes it clear that they never really left him.
He certainly did not talk to his sons about it when they were growing up. On rare occasions, Martin would show them coins from various countries through which his war service had led him.
“He would teach us some French and German words he had learned when he was overseas,” son John recalled during a recent interview with Waverly Newspapers on the occasion of his father’s centennial birthday.
During that interview, Martin’s younger son, Don, remembered how, as a child, he donned his dad’s uniform. Once Martin saw him, he ordered young Don to “take it off right away.” That uniform is now at the Grout Museum, along with other mementos Martin had kept.
With time, war stories settled in the museum of Martin’s mind and he started sharing some of what he had lived through. He felt understood in the company of other veterans, so he took an active role in the American Legion, among other groups.
Martin enjoyed being a part of one of the Honor Flights, which is a daylong visit to the monuments and memorials in Washington, D.C. His son John’s family joined him for part of the day, making the special trip an even more special family experience.
As years went by, Martin opened up even more about the war.
Shortly before his 100th birthday, he told his son Don that while he was on missions over Germany, “he was concerned that he might be bombing cities where his relatives lived.”
Back home, a married man, a dad and a business owner:
In 1945, Martin was discharged from the service, and taking advantage of the GI bill, enrolled at Michigan State University to study animal husbandry.
There, while working in the kitchen, he met Dorothy Leila Green, also a student there.
“She didn’t want to go out with me,” he said. “I think she was kidding. I took her to the theater and then we went to a dance.”
That dance lasted for 72 years after they married on June 5, 1948, in Bay City, Michigan.
“We got along well and we worked together well,” Martin said.
Dorothy, who earned a master’s degree from Valparaiso University, had a career as a third-grade teacher in Indiana, where the family moved in 1952. In Waverly, where she taught for 23 years at Southeast Elementary, her contributions to education were recognized in 1992, when she became Iowa’s Reading Teacher of the Year, according to her obituary.
To support his family, in 1949 Martin took a sales job at Oliver Farm Equipment Co. in Monticello, Indiana. Eventually, he bought a hardware store from one of his customers, which also had an appliance business, in Winamac, Indiana. He worked there from 1953 to 1966.
However, eventually, the appliance side of the business was taken away by the national chain that ran it, which brought the demise of the hardware store, as it depended on the appliance sales to stay afloat.
Then Martin took a job with Acco Seed and in 1969 moved his family to Waverly.
In Waverly, Dorothy and Martin found a great community that embraced them and appreciated them, and they reciprocated.
They gave it all they had, in work and worth. Eventually, Martin’s father, Felix, moved closer to them in his sunset years and father and son had some good times getting to know each other well in that stage of their lives. Felix died in 2002 at age 102.
Meanwhile, Martin and Dorothy thrived in Waverly. They enjoyed each other’s company, working, playing cards with friends, traveling to Spain, England and France, among other trips. Dorothy died on Nov. 26, 2020, at the age of 93, and was laid to rest at Harlington Cemetery in Waverly.
In his retirement, Martin worked at CUNA Mutual and drove RVs for Winnebago all over the United States. He also volunteered at the Waverly Health Center.
Serving his community as county election official, Kiwanis, American Legion member and volunteer
Throughout his life, Martin understood the importance of voting. He cast his first vote in the Nov. 7, 1944, election, when he was stationed overseas. He was so determined to vote that he wrote to his hometown auditor to ask for an absentee ballot.
“I was the only one who voted in our group,” he told Waverly Newspapers in an interview in 2016. He said he voted for Republican Thomas Dewey, adding that he disapproved of the farm program of Franklin Delano Roosevelt, who ultimately won the office.
In Bremer County, Martin served as an election official at polling places because “he wanted to stay in circulation,” as reported by Waverly Newspapers, prompting Iowa Secretary of State Paul D. Pate to recognize Martin with a certificate of appreciation in 2016.
He also served in the Waverly veterans organizations, playing an active role in the fundraising for the Waverly Area Veterans Post. The American Legion, where he served as a treasurer and on the color guard became his home away from home.
“When I think of Martin, the word gentleman comes to mind,” said Rich Miller, the Waverly American Legion Post Commander. “Kind, honorable and courteous. I served with him in the American Legion for years and he was a great mentor and a true patriot. He is a great listener who always sees the good in people and he has a great sense of humor. We are all better for knowing him.”
Martin was president and lieutenant governor in the Kiwanis Club, which he holds dear to his heart.
“My job was to visit them and if they have a problem to get it solved,” Martin said of his statewide duties for the charity.
Legacy:
Martin’s sons learned a lot from him, as he was a dedicated family man and a father and spent time with them, including taking them on special trips to grandpa Felix’s.
Asked about what Martin’s legacy is, his younger son, Don, an international insurance executive, said his dad modeled leadership skills for him.
“He was a leader in the community, not an officer holder, but a leader through Kiwanis,” Don said. “He’s a man who lived his life to the fullest as long as he wanted to live.”
Son John, a chemical engineer, added this:
“He has a positive outgoing personality, looking for the bright side, he never said anything bad about anybody.
“He is a very smart man, taught me perseverance to continue working through things in life. The love and joy of having him throughout my life and having him there, when I needed him, and the love and joy he has brought to his family… That joy he’s had and passed on to us.”
Martin said he had never thought about the legacy aspect of his life. He said he lived his life simply — told the truth, held no grudges and always tried to look for the good in people.
“I never had to remember a lie,” he said. “I was always honest, if I could do the job, I would tell them, if I couldn’t, I would tell them that, too. I just hope they remember me as a decent individual.”