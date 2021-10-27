A Shell Rock native, a small business owner and a mom-turned-advocate for her daughter with disabilities is running for District 1 on the Waverly-Shell Rock School board.
Charlene Wyatt Sauer, 44, said she decided to run as soon as she learned that the present representative, Corrie Ramige, had no plans for re-election. She filed candidate papers and her name is on the ballot, along with Jes Kettleson, who is running for District 4.
W-SR School District voters can vote for all school board director seats on the ballot, and the candidates must reside in the specific director districts they run for, says Shelley Wolf, the Bremer County Auditor.
A write-in candidate, Dana Benning, has declared he’s running for District 1.
Wyatt Sauer said she had dedicated her life to advocating for the rights of children with different abilities and their families in various capacities over the years, a commitment that turned into a mission, presented to her by the circumstances of her now 12-year-old daughter, Paetra, who requires 24-hour care.
“Paetra has been my greatest teacher,” she said. “I have learned to advocate, listen and learn from experts to make decisions.”
New at being a candidate for elected office, she said she has gained some valuable experiences in public policy and consensus building while volunteering for the Child Health Specialty Clinics Family Advisory Council and the Maternal, Child and Adolescent Health Advisory Board.
A graduate of the University of Iowa, with a master’s degree in management from New England College, she worked as the director of Annual Giving Programs at the University of Iowa Foundation before moving back to the area.
She now owns a micro bakery called Singing Sourdough.
That mix of academic and workplace knowledge, along with the joys and woes of running a hands-on business focused on nourishment, inform Wyatt Sauer’s perspective on life and community involvement.
Such a diverse perspective, she says, can be beneficial for the board as it tackles many issues, including health, learning and safety, and especially the upcoming changes that will result with the building of the two new elementary schools and the upgrades of the high school and the school building in Shell Rock.
“Part of the reason why I am running — I want every child to know they have a purpose — they might not know what they want to do with themselves yet, but they have a purpose.”
She and husband, Fritz, a data manager for a Cedar Rapids company, enrolled Paetra in the district five years ago, after she had attended River Hills in Cedar Falls.
The journey that ensued was a learning opportunity for the parents, for the teachers, for the students and for the community, she added.
“We grew, our school district grew, we can include her, we can be inclusive, she is living her best life and it has been a journey to get there,” she said.
The family also has an 8-year-old son.
Wyatt Sauer said she is a consensus builder, a critical thinker and a problem-solver.
“I am used to being in uncharted waters that don’t have paths for me,” she said. “The school board does not operate in silos. Working together, we represent all the children.”
Being responsive and accessible are traits she would bring to the table, along with her management skills.
“It is important to respond to people, to their perspectives so they know they are being heard,” she said. “The best thing I can do is have the patience to listen. I have been in life and death situations before — and that could be their toughest moment, respecting our constituents and meeting them at their level.
“I am also a voice — we have pockets of kids who are learning that — going back to every child has a purpose — my hope and ultimately my plan — is that I can demonstrate that I can be that voice for people who may not be able to speak up for fear they might get too emotional.
Wyatt Sauer said that the question of masks is a divisive one, but ultimately, a single issue.
“Our school district is so much bigger than that,” she said. “We are selling our kids short. We need to take the long view on the role of education. Our issues change but I will continue to be open and accessible, it’s for our kids and our future.”