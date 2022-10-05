Waverly has a new zoning administrator but her face is well known to the public and the staff who have had a reason to pop into the city’s Community Development office in the past eight years.
Paige Yoder has been assisting the previous zoning administrators, among other duties she has had there as the office coordinator since Sept. 15, 2014.
Last Monday, she was promoted to the new position, but in reality, she had been doing the job since August, after the departure of Isaac Pezley, the former zoning administrator.
Stepping into the new role has been seamless for Yoder, as she had developed deep knowledge into the logistics of the duties the job entails and their evolution over time.
That makes for a smooth transition in that position. As office coordinator she demonstrated great attitude and efficiency. That job is now vacant, creating a bit of a backup, which is expected to be resolved with the new hire.
On Wednesday, Yoder looked well settled into her new office. She is working through the paperwork on her desk and wading through emails to catch up, but given her problem-solving skills and her positivity, it would not be long before she is ahead of the game.
When Yoder got a job with the city two years after she graduated from the University of Northern Iowa with a degree in accounting in 2012, she felt she belonged.
An Elk Horn native, she liked the nature of the work in the community development office and her colleagues, so she decided to stay.
Today, as a mother of three kids under the age of 5, she is busy at home, with the chores on the acreage where her family lives, and with her crafts, which she indulges in when she can carve out some time for herself.
She truly enjoys the duties expected of the zoning administrator, such as reviewing plans for floodplain management, issuing permits for the burning of yard waste, for signs, fences, rentals and home businesses, among many others.
It allows her to keep a finger on the pulse of the community and learn first-hand about how the culture in town is evolving.
One of the first issues she has had to handle in her new job is issuing permits for the installation of solar panels unto Waverly homes–one on the roof and another one on the ground.
One aspect of the job that comes with the territory which is different from anything that she has done before is that from now on Yoder will have to attend the meetings of the Planning & Zoning Commission and Board of Adjustment. It’s just a routine change and Yoder is ready for it.
“I like the work, I like my co-workers,” she said when asked how long she plans to be in that position. “I will not be going anywhere for a long while. My family and I plan to stay in the area as we enjoy the community.”