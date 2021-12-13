A Waverly native with a knack for history and an appreciation for the work of generations of journalists before him has taken on the role of a citizen journalist and local historian.
Nick McCumber, 42, has found a way to channel his love for everything Waverly in a Facebook page called “You Might Be From Waverly If You Remember…”
The page started in 2011, and the 1997 Waverly-Shell Rock graduate took it over five years ago, pouring his heart into it and gaining the attention of Waverly natives in town and transplants all over the world.
Nick graduated from UNI in 2002, majoring in psychology and communication, and his degree, along with his family history, helped nurture his interest in storytelling.
His father, Dan McCumber owns the hobby shop in town, Dan’s RC Hobby House, and the dad’s passion for cars rubbed off on Nick as he grew up.
As he got deeper into the roots of his hometown as a storyteller, Nick discovered a genuine fascination with everything Waverly, so when the opportunity arose to take charge of the page, he leapt on it.
But he is not just an administrator of the blog. He is an active participant and the driving force behind it.
Last year, he spent six months going through the newspaper archives of the Bremer County Independent and Waverly Republican, as well as the Bremer County Democrat, researching businesses in town from 1910 to 1990, and copying and pasting over 1,000 archival pages.
Since then, the newspaper archives have generated a lot of discussion on the page, and many history lovers have chimed in, adding their stories and experiences.
Nick’s favorite subjects are restaurants, businesses and churches, but on reflection, he admits that subjects of all kind interest him.
Culling the archives for stories and reading the memories that the work evokes is rewarding for Nick and the reason why he keeps it going.
“It is a good collection of stories that will never be burned or flooded,” he said.
In his love for local history, Nick is enabled by his wife, Shelley McQuinn, a PE teacher at Hansen Elementary in Cedar Falls, their children, twins Cole and Claire, both 16, and Cane, 13, all students at Dike-New Hartford.
In the process of running the blog, Nick has learned a lot about his native area, where his dad, his mom, Deb, and his siblings, Tony, of Clarksville, Tim, of Waverly, and Tiffany, of Readlyn, still live.
Nick will be adding his research on the history of Waverly to Waverly Newspapers’ opinion page as a contributing columnist.
Even though he no longer lives in Waverly, his heart is still here.
“When you are not in town, you miss it,” he said.