Area flight enthusiasts will have to take a bird’s eye view of the area Saturday, Sept. 4.
At the Waverly Municipal Airport that day, from 8 a.m. till noon, the Experimental Aircraft Association’s John Livingston Chapter in Waterloo, along with Young Eagles EAA 227, will provide free flights for kids.
The goal is to make memorable moments for youngsters and encourage them to enjoy flying and learn the skill/
The flight will last approximately 20 minutes. For everyone’s protection, everyone will be required to wear a face mask in the plane.
Planes will depart the Waverly Airport and fly east. The plane will climb to a height of 1,300 feet above the ground. At the north east corner of Waverly we will turn south and fly to the Cedar River Parkway. We will turn west and fly 10 miles over Highway 3, including over the north edge of Shell Rock, then turn north to Clarksville. Over Clarksville we will turn east south east and fly back to the Waverly Airport. See the map! Ground speed will be 85 to 140 miles per hour. We encourage photos from the plane, see to it that your child has a cell phone or camera.
Safety is the organizers’ primary concern.
They urge families to watch for moving aircraft and stay away from running aicraft!
Family phots can be taken prior to departure. You can go with your kids to the plane, young children under 8 must hold the hand of an adult the entire time on the tarmac. Stay with your “runner” until your returned to the safe areas. Do not go out on the tarmac after the flight has landed. You will reunite with your kids at table 4, where they will get a log book and ceritificate.
The flight may experience some air turbulence. It may feel like a car going over rough railroad tracks. The turns may be similar to amusemment park rides. Just allow your body to accept the movements, and enjoy the ride. Minor air turbulence have never broke an airplane.
For comfort all of our pilots have passed a child protection class and have had EAA federal background checks.