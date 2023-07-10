Waverly Heritage Days will kick off on the afternoon of Thursday, July 13 with food and live music held by Dale Howard Auto. Following these festivities, the Waverly Municipal band will perform at Kohlmann Park.
Friday’s festivities begin with the car show from 4 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Food vendors will open at this time as well. Be sure to stop by for the car show and stay a while for the art and wine activities. Don’t forget to enjoy the live music performances that will extend into the night including Smoking Gun Band, Stackhouse, Tim the Music Man, and Boogie & the YoYoz finishing the night starting at 8:30 p.m.
This year’s Heritage Days theme is A Slice of Summer.
“Waverly Heritage Days is an important part of our summer activities,” said Darwin Rittgers, Waverly Heritage Days co-chair, about why this theme was ultimately chosen, “it’s just another slice of what Waverly has to offer.”
The parade will begin at 10 a.m on Saturday, July 15. The parade will take off in the Waverly Sales Company parking lot and end at Memorial Park. Line-up for the parade will be at 8:30 a.m. There is no pre-registration requirement. You are welcome to come to the parking lot and line up as instructed by parade organizers.
From 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Brookwood Park, you can enjoy an all-new disc golf tournament held by Waverly’s disc golf club.
Unlike previous years, the fan-favorite game of bingo will now be offered in a kids version as well as adult! Along with this addition, children can expect to be greeted by princesses as they join the fun. Festival-goers can expect more events catered to children. Families can collect tickets at no cost for a drawing where prizes will range from bicycles, amusement park tickets, baseball game tickets, zoo passes, and more family-oriented prizes.
Various activities throughout the day on Saturday include a bags tournament, candy bar walk, music bingo, robotics club demonstration, a fire department demonstration, and several music performances including Richie Lee & the Fabulous 50’s, Kris Karr Band, and Arch Allies.
Fireworks will be held Saturday night at 10 p.m. at Tractor Pull Field.
Following requests from the community to add more diversity, Waverly Heritage Days teamed up with Waverly Human Equity & Diversity Commission to showcase the new event Reggae by the River featuring Minneapolis based group Dred i Dread. This will be an immersive experience with Jamaican food including popcorn flavored with traditional Jamaican spices. Reggae on the River will take place on Sunday at Kohlmann Park. Bring your own chairs and blankets for comfort.
The Hall of Fame vote results are in! This year’s Hall of Famers are Rada Manufacturing, Thompson Shoes, and Elsamiller Electric. It just so happens that Rada Manufacturing is celebrating their 75th anniversary, Thompson Shoes their 50th, and Elsamiller Electric their 40th. Results are based on votes made by the community.
Come and enjoy your favorite activities at the 2023 Heritage Days and discover what’s new!