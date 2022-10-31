Election Day is almost here, and we want you to know about all the steps Iowa election officials take to ensure your vote is safe. Iowa is ranked among the top three states in the nation for election administration and we work together in a bipartisan way to ensure the integrity of the vote.

There is a lot of misinformation and disinformation floating around regarding elections and voting. We urge Iowans not to fall for rumors and instead rely on the facts. Here are just a few of the ways we protect Iowa’s elections: