Youth for the Quality Care of Animals (YQCA) Training is being offered face-to-face on Saturday, March 25 at the 4-H Building on the Bremer County Fair Grounds. This training will take place from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.
YQCA is a required certification for all 4-H/FFA members in grades 4th-12th exhibiting livestock at county/state fair. Bremer County 4-H/FFA livestock exhibitors must have their certification by June 15. (Clover Kids do not need this certification.)
To receive a certification from the training on March 25, participants must register on yqcaprogram.org. For questions, please contact the Bremer County Extension Office at 319-882-4275.