DES MOINES – This year’s battle for corn stalk supremacy has been claimed by Urbandale’s Owen Ginther.
Ginther’s entry of 14 feet, 3 inches won first place in the Tall Corn Contest judged Wednesday, Aug. 11, prior to the start of the 2021 Iowa State Fair.
Ephraim Van Zante, of Fremont, claimed second place with a 13 feet, 6½ inches and Ron Zelle, of Waverly, earned third place with an entry of 13 feet, 6 inches.
All entries in the Tall Corn Contest are on display in Pioneer Hall.
The Iowa State Fair is one of the oldest and largest agricultural and industrial expositions in the country and the single largest event in the state. The Fair began over 160 years ago. The Fairgrounds are located at East 30th and East University, just off the interstate and minutes from Downtown Des Moines.