At a packed public hearing of the Bremer County Planning and Zoning Commission on Tuesday, Dec. 6, landowners, residents and local government officials voiced their concerns about a proposed liquefied carbon dioxide pipeline through Bremer County.
The focus was a proposed county zoning ordinance to regulate and restrict land use for hazardous-liquid pipelines.
The pipeline company, Navigator CO2 Ventures, is proposing to route the Navigator Heartland Greenway LLC pipeline project through neighboring Butler, Fayette and Buchanan counties in addition to Bremer County.
For the most part, safety was the primary concern among commenters, many of whom identified as landowners, or residents near the proposed pipeline.
The draft ordinance reviewed at the meeting is aiming to set policy on land use with future development in mind. On approval, the commission will recommend it to the board of supervisors where it is expected to go through three readings.
REGULATORY LANES
A federal agency, the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration, is tasked with regulating pipelines including for safety but has not yet considered liquefied carbon dioxide pipelines separately.
Congress recently expanded a tax credit incentivizing carbon sequestration, referred to as the 45Q credit in legal code, in the Inflation Reduction Act. To qualify, project construction has to start by 2025, as extended in the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2021.
Carbon dioxide sequestration has been billed as an environmental solution; however, persons attending Tuesday’s meeting expressed concern about CO2’s capability to asphyxiate when condensed.
Attendee Kathy Boeckmann noted that sequestering a gas that plants breathe by pumping a super-concentrated form through a pipeline is not a helpful solution for those on the ground.
Others expressed concerns about damage from potential ruptures when valves are planned 20 miles apart, as PHMSA allows.
Bremer County Planning and Zoning Commissioner Lindley Sharp estimated over 75 people attended the hearing at the Waverly Civic Center.
The commission updated its comprehensive plan in May and has had zoning in place since the 1970s, per Commission Chair Jerry Dove, but has no provisions for a CO2 pipeline.
On June 7, Navigator CO2 Ventures signed a letter of intent with ethanol company POET — with locations in Shell Rock and Fairbank — to capture, transport and store 5 million tons of CO2 annually.
Sioux Falls-based POET completed the acquisition of Flint Hills Resources in June 2021.
Recently, the Bremer County Board of Supervisors retained attorney Tim Whipple of Des Moines-based law firm Ahlers & Cooney to help update the comprehensive plan related to the proposed pipeline.
LAWYER’S PERSPECTIVE
At the meeting, Whipple outlined the ordinance updates.
Language in the ordinance expresses the intent of the Bremer County Board of Supervisors and Zoning Commission to comply with state and federal laws.
“Zoning is local, permitting at the Iowa Utilities Board is a state function, and safety standards at the federal level are a Pipeline Hazardous Materials Safety Administration function,” Whipple said.
The amendment stresses the importance of preserving ag land in the county, emergency response needs and setback requirements.
“The county has a separate obligation, a legal obligation to make sure it has emergency personnel and first responders,” Whipple continued. “The ordinance is taking the position that in order to do that well, it needs certain information, in order to evacuate people if there would be an incident. We’re clarifying here, in that part of the ordinance, what information we need and what it’s for.”
“We’re making a reference to Chapter 29C of Iowa Code, what the county’s emergency response obligations are. … It’s not the county’s intent to preempt the PHMSA safety standards.”
There are federal standards for pipelines carrying other hazardous liquids but not specific to carbon dioxide pipelines, Whipple said.
“Carbon (dioxide) has a different profile, … it’s liquefied, but if there would be a rupture, it turns back into a gas. Definitely a different physical and chemical profile.”
SETBACKS
Setbacks for the pipeline are detailed in amended ordinance section 18.04, Separation Requirements.
Minimum separation distances from a hazardous liquid pipeline are:
Not less than 2 miles from an incorporated city.
Not less than one-half mile from many locations:
•any Occupied Structure (a building or structure inhabited or used for residential, commercial, industrial or agricultural purposes at any time during the 12 months preceding an application for a Conditional Use permit pursuant to this Article;
•a church, school, nursing home, long-term care facility or hospital;
•a public park, (County) Conservation Area, Sensitive Area (designated in Bremer County’s Floodplain Overlay District Ordinance 22-08), or public recreation area.
Not less than 1,000 feet from:
•any animal feeding operation or facility;
•any electric power generating facility with a nameplate capacity of 5MW or more, an electric transmission line operating at 69kV or higher, an electric transmission substation, a public drinking water treatment plant, or a public wastewater treatment plant.
Not less than 200 feet from private water supply wells.
AUDIENCE COMMENTS
“Keep in mind, areas we can have an impact is, future land use, economic growth, economic development of the areas, so how is this going to affect property,” Commission Chair Dove said, opening the hearing.
A few impacted landowners spoke up and commended the Bremer County Board of Supervisors.
“Bremer County seems to be in the forefront to make property owners capable of making their own decisions if possible,” said attendee Gene Wilson of Franklin Township, rural Fairbank. “Fayette County is so different from that.”
Commission Vice-Chair Kathy Folkerts in turn commended the Bremer County Supervisors for “having the foresight to tackle this issue and to retain some help for us,” complimenting Whipple and Supervisors Chair Dewey Hildebrandt.
“I think the City of Waverly needs to get on board too,” said landowner Julie Waggett.
Waverly Ward 2 Councilwoman Julie Meyers, the only council representative in attendance, thanked Waggett and Folkerts for communications about the issue, noting “what’s good for Bremer County is good for Waverly and vice versa.”
“It’s disturbing to me that it has come so fast and we’ve been so uneducated about it,” Meyers said. “I would welcome input from everybody.”
James Monaghan, who lives in rural Waverly within one-quarter mile of the proposed pipeline but is not the landowner, got right to the point with a question.
“If this reading is approved, goes through the Board of Supervisors three times, signed, does that mean that it’s solid gold, that this pipeline, where they propose it, now they’re going to move it somewhere else away from our house?
“What’s the reason of writing all this out if the pipeline company isn’t willing to go by this ordinance?” Monaghan asked.
“It is the most important question,” Whipple, the attorney, said.
Whatever the county implements in its comprehensive plan or adopts to manage land use, are all policy decisions, Whipple said.
“You draft an ordinance, it becomes a law, and it has to be complied with — unless someone feels aggrieved by your action, and can go to the courts and ask them to stop the enforcement of the ordinance,” Whipple said.
“If the pipeline company or a landowner doesn’t like the setbacks, the first thing they can do is apply for a variance,” Whipple said.
Speaking hypothetically, Whipple described a scenario in which the line location on a property is a little closer than is allowed in the ordinance, and said that the party considered aggrieved by the ordinance could potentially seek a variance around the law.
“The Board of Adjustment exists specifically to tackle issues like that. It would be handled in the conditional use process, the variance process and the appeal process, if that’s what happens,” Whipple said.
“By setting it at this level by default, the Board of Adjustment has to enforce this standard, unless it makes a series of other findings, like it would for other variances.
The applicant for the variance would have to come in front of the board of adjustment, and “show really good reasons why” they need to go closer, Whipple indicated.
“The supervisors, if they pass this at 1,000 feet or half a mile, they would be saying to the Board of Adjustment, enforce it at half a mile unless you have a super good reason,” Whipple said.
“More likely than that, the county may get sued before it ever gets a chance to enforce the ordinance, as has happened to Story County and Shelby County,” Whipple said.
Another pipeline company, Summit Carbon Solutions, sued Story County and Shelby County on Nov. 14 and 15 in the U.S. Court for the Southern District of Iowa, saying the county supervisors have adopted ordinances that preempt state and federal oversight.
“Those counties will be arguing to a federal judge in Des Moines that they had the right to do this, and the pipeline companies will argue that they don’t,” Whipple said.
“I would tell you, some parts of the counties where these pipes have developed have supported setbacks. There are other outcomes that go the other way. It is an area of the law that is not decided. We need judges to set precedent,” Whipple said.
“We need to know in the 8th Circuit whether counties, and whether the Iowa Utilities Board in fact, can consider safety as they’re doing siting and routing. There’s a distinction in federal law between siting and routing, and safety standards, and so — if the county doesn’t tip over into setting standards for the construction and operation of a pipeline, and if it sticks to its traditional role of zoning and managing land use, then there’s a good chance that the ordinance will stand up. But there are no guarantees,” Whipple said.
“We have ordinances for just about everything, there should be an ordinance for the pipelines,” Folkerts said. “We hope that the powers that be will see that we’ve done no more than our job.”
Attendee Kay Kingsley asked commissioners why the setback to a house was “only” half a mile.
She expressed concerns for a couple of relatives near the proposed route and the new Northeast elementary school under construction off of Horton Road.
SAFETY CONCERNS
Kip Ladage, the Bremer County Emergency Management coordinator, responded to a request to discuss the Emergency Response Guidebook. He said the document is used across the nation and updated every four years. It gives worst-case scenario data for carbon dioxide.
“We carry that map with us, it’ll tell us how far you can go,” Ladage said. “The way that we did it is, we looked at, what’s the worst-case scenario, identified for carbon dioxide, in the Emergency Response Guidebook.”
COUNTY RESPONSE
Supervisors Chair Dewey Hildebrandt said although worried about unintended consequences, the board wanted to be proactive. “If you don’t try, how do you succeed?”
“We felt that (we were) asking Planning and Zoning to come up with a — very reasonable ordinance,” Hildebrandt said. They had to balance a reluctance to tell people what to do on private land with the need to do “what’s right by everybody.”
“Sometimes you have to do what’s right by everybody, and that’s the intent of this ordinance,” Hildebrandt said.
INDUSTRY RESPONSE
Navigator spokesperson Craig Schoenfeld, addressed Hildebrandt as a supervisor, offering to share more detailed insights on the proposed ordinance with the county.
Navigator CO2 is the company driving the Navigator Heartland Greenway LLC pipeline project.
Schoenfeld said the company had offered to review ordinances in many counties, but only Van Buren County has taken them up on it so far.
“We’ve done a workshop or a technical meeting — and gone line by line with their ordinance — they made changes, certainly didn’t accommodate everything,” Schoenfeld said.
He alluded to the Summit Carbon Solutions lawsuits against the two counties in the U.S. Southern District of Iowa.
“That’s not our project that has filed those suits,” Schoenfeld said. “However, we are closely monitoring it. We do have concerns on preemption, whether that’s the federal, with the PHMSA, and the safety issue, as well as what the role of the Iowa Utilities Board is in the actual siting and what role the county plays.
“We believe it’s fairly rooted in federal and state law. Some of the precedents, we’ll disagree with your counsel,” Schoenfeld said.
“We believe parameters are set on exactly who has authority over what, and we would just welcome the opportunity to share those comments in a broad discussion — it’s going to take more than a 3-minute (comment at a) public meeting.
“I ask the supervisors as they move forward that there is a willingness on behalf of Navigator to have that conversation, to go through our concerns — and there are several of them — to see if there’s some places where that conversation may lead to some productive resolution,” Schoenfeld said.
“From a Navigator perspective, we’re interested in dialog and conversation, at this point,” he said.
CONCLUDING COMMENTS
Attendee Kathy Boeckmann, who lives north of Waverly, said she was worried about their land and safety.
“We don’t have enough EMTs to cover out in the rural areas,” she said. “Let alone a hazardous pipeline.
“We’re putting a brand new school here on the north side of Waverly, and it’s downwind from this pipeline.
“I have grandkids growing up.
“They’re going to make money on this. None of us are going to make money on this,” Boeckmann said.
“Please, zoning, please get this passed and I pray that we can go to court and start a precedent and stop this,” she said, to applause.
Lois Buhr, clerk for the city of Readlyn, said she was glad to see the 2-mile radius rule for cities in the ordinance because Readlyn is seeking to expand to the north.
“That would be building right onto where the proposed pipeline is,” she said.
Attendees raised questions about construction rules and regulations for the pipeline companies, such as crossing a natural gas pipeline, and how to get valve placement closer than 20 miles apart, the company has stated.
Hildebrandt said that is part of why the pipeline companies are required to allow boards of supervisors to hire an engineer, to do inspections as they come through.
At request of Commissioner Mueller, Whipple rehashed a comment from a prior meeting that the 45Q tax credit is “the business model in play here.”
“They existed before, but in the Inflation Reduction Act, they were dramatically increased. So the profitability of projects like this that can sequester carbon was dramatically increased,” Whipple said.
“The regulation of pipelines is done through PHMSA, it’s done as it should be by regulators experts who are lawyers and engineers. And it’s done inside an agency and it takes them time,” he said.
“But Congress doesn’t have to wait for that. They can push policy on climate change or anything else through the tax code that they want, but it’s not connected to the safety codes that PHMSA thinks they may need to engage them,” Whipple continued.
“The tax credits exist and there’s a race to go get them but they don’t have safety regulations completed yet at PHMSA — at least dedicated, updated new ones — I’m careful to say, it’s not that there are none, but some people would like to revisit it,” Whipple said. “And PHMSA has said, they said they may — will do that. Having gone through a number of rule-makings on gas and electric issues, it’s very time consuming for federal regulators to do that.”
“There is a placed in service deadline,” Whipple said, to get the tax credit, the end of 2025. “It’s not imminent.”
As the meeting concluded, Chair Dove read a letter from the Bremer County Nature Alliance signed by Mike Stevens. On Dec. 7, it was posted on the Iowa Utilities Board project page (Docket No. HLP-2021-0003).
“The manner of construction in the Wapsipinicon River floodplain in particular may pose threats to five species that are state and/or federally listed as threatened or endangered,” he read. “These species are known to exist within or not far from the proposed route. Conservation staff members have personally witnessed central newts, Blanding’s turtles, Massasauga rattlesnakes, red-shouldered hawks and short eared owls in the Wapsipinicon River floodplain.
“Public or private, where and how the pipeline crosses the Wapsipinicon River may pose a threat to critical habitat for certain species that are already showing population concerns.
“The BCNA has also expressed a concern for the safety of the residents near the proposed route and EMS personnel, in case of a leak or explosion.
“The BCNA Board is respectfully requesting horizontally boring where the pipeline passes through river and stream corridors. By doing this, the amount of habitat damaged and fragmented will be reduced. This will also reduce the chances of unintentionally killing any of the species previously discussed.”