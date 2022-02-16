Z's Pizza & Diner fans pack Waverly's newest eatery on opening night

It has been in the works for a year, but when Z’s Pizza & Diner, Waverly’s newest eatery, opened on Tuesday, fans said it was worth the wait.
Housed in the just-remodeled space at 211 W. Bremer Ave., next to the Printery, Z’s is more than a hip place to curb cravings for fried chicken and pizza, loaded potatoes, burgers, wraps and soups.
It was a fitting culmination for the hard work of Shell Rock’s Joy and Chris Carney, who have owned Z’s for the past four years.
But in many ways, the launch of the restaurant is an affirmation of the resilience of the entrepreneurial spirit of mom and pop businesses that have endured during the pandemic.
In 2021, when the couple decided to close the location at 3937 W Airline Hwy. in Waterloo, where Z’s had been a staple for 50 years, it was in the thick of the pandemic, which dealt a devastating series of blows to restaurants and bars, among many other businesses.
But the Carneys trained their eyes on the future and bet their luck on hard work and better times.
It paid off.
In retrospect it was the right decision at the right time, as the last of pandemic-imposed restrictions were lifted recently, clearing the way for isolation-starved families to reconnect with friends in public settings.
That new mood was on full display on Tuesday night as customers from Waverly and the surrounding communities packed the main street diner.
In the relatively short four hours of operation on opening day, 71 pizzas were sold, as were countless orders of the hand-battered fried chicken and tap beer in frosted mugs. This Friday and Saturday, hours will be 4-9 p.m. Starting next week, the diner will open from 11 to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday and 11 to 9 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.
Three new pizzas were added to the menu — Hawaiian, reuben and brisket.
Guests also took advantage of a fun feature offered at the eatery. If they opt to disconnect their thumbs and eyes from the cell phone screens and tuck their devices in “cell phone jail,” a contraption the waitress will bring if asked, they will get 10% off the bill.
Four families took advantage of that on opening night, and they all had fun talking to each other, liberated from the compulsion of what some call the fear of missing out (FOMO).
“I like for people to have a conversation when they come here,” Joy says, explaining why they introduced the cell phone jail.
That practice, however, goes on to underscore the atmosphere in the place, which, like comfort food, is, well, soothing.
The interior features a black ceiling which contrasts nicely with the earthy paint on the walls.
Lights hang low over the five booths along the left wall, followed by two high tables, adding to the intimacy of the space, along with six tables in the open area.
The full bar features a corrugated exterior accented with wood, and the art on the wall is themed with posters of ‘80s movies, like “Karate Kid,” “Dirty Dancing” and “Footloose.”
“We love the ‘80s movies and music so we decorated as that,” Joy said.
Even the bathrooms — the least written about, but often visited spots in a restaurant — reinforce the fun factor. The men’s abounds in “Star Wars” decor and the women’s is “Friends” themed.
Fresh flowers sent from friends, and the couple’s daughter, Kaylee, who also works at Z’s, cheered the bar on Wednesday morning.
The Carneys did not spare an expense when they renovated the building. In the past two decades, it has served as a kids’ clothing store, a scrubs store, a gaming space, and most recently, as a gathering space for a church.
The two half-walls that were in the original store have been removed, creating an integrated shared space for table-, booth- and bar-sitters to enjoy each other’s presence without feeling overcrowded.
Topping it off, very appliance in the kitchen is new.
“We were afraid to transport the old ones,” Joy says.
Some of the staff that served in the Waterloo location are back on the job here.
Nine servers and four cooks, including Chris, the owner and the main chef, make a well-trained team.
“We have been so fortunate,” Joy says. “People have been so supportive.”
The Carneys, who have been married for 25 years and have two adult children, bought the restaurant in 2018 from Chris’ uncle, Dean Carney.
As it often happens with small businesses, it had changed hands from the original owner, Gordon Zubriggen, hence the Z in the name, before going to Dave White, then Dean Carney.
Two framed one-page histories of the restaurant displayed in the back hallway, tell about the beginning of the business.
What a journey has been traveled from the first pizza half a century ago to the online orders customers can now place on Menufy, an app that connects the orders straight to iPad at the cash register and, ultimately, the kitchen.
Reflecting on the transition from Waterloo to Waverly, Joy said she and her husband are glad they took on the challenge of moving the diner closer to home. Opening night — a perennial test for preparedness and staff training — begins a new chapter in the story of Z’s Pizza & Diner, the owners hope.
“We wanted to make sure that the restaurant stays strong for the next 50 years,” Joy says. “We are excited about the new location.”