INDEPENDENCE – WCF Financial Bank is pleased to announce that Stephanie Christian, Senior Vice President and Market President of the bank’s Independence branch, has been named by Bank Beat magazine as a 2021 Outstanding Woman in Banking.
Each year Bank Beat (formerly known as Northwestern Financial Review) honors 6 female bankers from among nominees in 14 midwestern states. This year Christian was named as one of the winners of this prestigious award.
Christian is a native of Webster City and a current resident of Independence with 14 years of banking experience, all at WCF Financial Bank. She began her career with WCF in Webster City while in high school and continued at the bank after graduating from college. Following the bank’s acquisition of a bank in Independence, Christian and her family relocated there as she was named Market President. Christian also serves as the bank’s BSA (Bank Secrecy Act) officer and compliance officer, and is a member of the WCF executive management team. She is a second generation WCF officer, following in the footsteps of her father, Steve Mourlam, who spent his entire career working for WCF in Webster City. Christian is a graduate of Webster City High School, Buena Vista University (Storm Lake, Iowa), and the Graduate School of Banking at the University of Wisconsin (Madison, Wisconsin). She has been an active member of the Independence community, serving and volunteering for numerous organizations.
“I’m thrilled that Stephanie has received this recognition,” said bank President/CEO Tim Kluender. “This incredible honor is extremely well-deserved, as she has demonstrated a commitment to the customers, staff, and shareholders of the bank for many years. Her contributions to our bank’s growth and success are numerous, and she is very well-respected both inside and outside of the organization.”
“I’m humbled to receive this honor,” said Christian. “It’s a privilege to serve the bank’s customers and shareholders each day, and I look forward to continuing to do so for many years.”
