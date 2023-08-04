The Williams Center for the Arts is excited to announce that the repairs following the June 28 flood will be completed in time to start the upcoming season on schedule.
American English, The Complete Beatles Tribute, will be presented on Saturday, Aug. 19, at 7 p.m. at the Williams Center in Oelwein. This show marks the first performance of the 2023-24 season.
The show begins with the early years of Ed Sullivan and includes classic Beatles favorites such as “She Loves You,” “Twist and Shout,” “I Want To Hold Your Hand,” and many others. American English captures the very essence of John, Paul, George and Ringo.
Next, the show takes a trip with American English as they recreate the psychedelic era of The Beatles.
Every musical and visual detail is magically shaped in a colorful journey back in time. The audience will witness incredible versions of selections from “Sgt. Pepper” and “Magical Mystery Tour.” All the songs are performed completely live without any tapes or backing tracks.
And, in the end, there will be a musical excursion to the final years of The Beatles partnership. Relive the years of “The White Album,” “Let It Be,” and “Abbey Road.” Moving renditions of songs such as “Hey Jude,” “Something,” and “Let It Be” are sure to complete the tribute to The Beatles.
The band, based in Chicago, features four musicians who authentically portray the original members of the Beatles: Jim Irizarry as John Lennon, Eric Michaels as Paul McCartney, James Paul as George Harrison and Tony Geiangreco as Ringo Starr.
Sam Leach, the original Beatles promoter and author of several books on his history with The Beatles, endorsed American English in 2000, after seeing them at a theater before their trip. “Lightning has struck twice,” Mr. Leach said, after seeing American English.
American English’s international performances have been seen and appreciated in Japan, Guam, Australia, Canada, Puerto Rico and Mexico. The band has left a Beatles footprint in just about every state, including a 2014 appearance at the iconic Surf Ballroom in Clear Lake, Iowa.
At their appearance at the Williams Center, American English will give the audience a window into the past of the most iconic and influential band in the history of music.
Tickets are $40.00 each and are available at the following locations: Oelwein Chamber & Area Development office (319-283-1105), Williams Wellness Center Reception Desk (319-283-2312), and Williams Center for the Arts office (319-283-6616). Payment for in-person ticket sales is cash or check only.
Tickets are also available online at www.williamscenterforthearts.com. Use the PayPal option.
Season tickets ($165), too, are still available at the Oelwein Chamber & Area Development office, 6 S. Frederick in Oelwein.
K-12 students from Oelwein Community Schools are admitted free. Other students are $5 each.