To the Editor:
Please print this letter. More crashes and as always the ‘WEATHER and roads’ are to blame instead of anyone “Driving too fast for conditions.” They effectively blame ‘God’ for putting adverse weather in the driving environment. There’s nothing in the Bible to say you cannot drive your machine as fast as it will go, so the religionists find nothing wrong with big rig trucks going full speed limit plus more in fog or on ice . Even after they run over other lives the religionists find nothing wrong with it. The so-called pro-life lawmakers want to get rid of speed limits and enforcement cameras because they get their election funding from Big trucking, Big Business and places that think ‘time profits and schedule’ are more important than the lives that get snuffed out.
Herman Lenz
Sumner