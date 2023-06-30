A pilgrimage is a long journey or search of great significance, often to a shrine of great importance. For weathervane collectors, the ultimate pilgrimage is to Montague, Michigan, where the “World’s Largest Weathervane” resides.
A weathervane (also known as weathercock) is a figure that turns freely on a vertical rod and, due to its design, always points into the wind, revealing the wind’s direction.
Human reliance on weathervanes helps predict impending storms and allow aircraft to know which runway to use since airplanes take off into the wind. However, over centuries, weathervanes have allowed people to plow, work, reap harvests, and sow seeds too. Knowing the direction of the wind has also told people how the winds of fate were blowing for them.
Typically, weathervanes are found on top of barns or houses, particularly farmhouses. However, weathervanes have also moved into the city to decorate homes in a country motif and they are found on top of businesses, such as small airports, where they help owners predict the weather.
The World’s Largest Weathervane sits on the ground, yet it still accurately shows a blowing wind’s direction. Standing 48 feet high and weighing 4,300 pounds, this aluminum giant features a ship on top---the Ella Ellenwood, a Great Lakes schooner that ran aground in October 1901. Abandoned, the ship soon broke apart and sank in rough waters. Today collectors and tourists both journey to Montague to see the Ella Ellenwood once again turn into the wind, allowing her to live on for future generations to see.
The word “weathervane” or simply “vane” comes from the Old English word “fane,” meaning flag or banner. Interestingly, both “flag” and “vane” share this common ancestral word and both items show the way the wind is blowing.
The earliest weathervane known to history was a large, life-sized, weathervane depicting the Greek god Triton that was built in 48 BC by the famous astronomer Andronicus. This giant weathervane, with the head and torso of a man and the tail of a fish, sat atop the Tower of Winds in Athens, Greece. Ancient civilizations believed that wind was one of the building blocks of the earth, so weathervanes were decorated with many of their gods, including Hermes, Mercury, and Boreas.
During the 9th century AD, the Pope ordered that every church in Europe (at that time all Christian churches were Catholic) must have a cock (weathercock) on its dome or steeple. Cocks on weathervanes are symbols of Jesus’ prophecy that the cock would not crow the morning after the Last Supper until Peter had denounced Jesus three times (Luke 22:34). This is the reason that weathercocks have historically sat atop church steeples in both Europe and America.
In America, weathervanes landed with the pilgrims at Plymouth Rock. The New World quickly made weathervanes that reflected symbols of the new life and frontier found in America. Ships, fish, birds, and Indians were common symbols that adorned the top of weathervanes. As America grew and pioneers pushed westward into the Alleghenies and Cumberland areas, new images adorned the top of weathervanes —pigs, cows, and horses were quite commonly seen on these weathervanes.
Deacon Shem Drowne made the first American weathervane. Drowne crafted the famous grasshopper weathervane that sat atop Boston’s Faneuil Hall (1742) and the weathervane that sat atop Boston’s Old North Church (1740). Interestingly, Thomas Jefferson, our inventor-President, built a weathervane atop his home—Monticello—that had a rod descending though the roof and ceiling so that he could see which way the wind was blowing from inside his home.
The symbol or decoration sitting atop American weathervanes often dates the vane. According to Beth Denninger (A Brief History of Weather Vanes), “In the early 1800s, Americans favored weather vanes in patriotic designs, including the Goddess of Liberty, and of course, the Federal Eagle. By the middle of the century, vanes of famous racing horses like ‘Black Hawk,’ ‘Smuggler’ and ‘George M. Patchen’ were being modeled after the popular Currier and Ives prints. In the 19th century, there were many weather vane manufacturers mass-producing vanes in dozens of designs. Some of the more famous makers were L.W. Cushing, J.W. Fiske, Harris & Co., A.L. Jewell & Co., and E.G. Washburne & Co.”
Today, collectors seek out the most decorative of weathervanes since form, for a collector, far outweighs function. Many weathervane images are now considered folk art, and some modern artists have even produced weathervanes that push the envelope into fine art. The prices that weathervanes bring at auctions today often reflect the value of museum quality fine art.
Weathervanes are nostalgic by nature, allowing people to remember simpler, quainter times when life and nature coexisted, and one’s fate was, quite literally, carried on the wind.
If you are interested in more information on weathervanes, try reading The Art of the Weathervane by Steve Miller (Schiffer Publishing, March 1997) or American Antique Weathervanes by A.B. Westervest (Dover Publications, October 1982).