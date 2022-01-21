Happy New Year everyone!
I hope everyone enjoyed their holidays. Now that December has come to an end, it is time to begin the 2022 Legislative Session! Session began on Monday the 10th. Throughout the week we had the opportunity to hear from House Speaker Pat Grassley, Governor Reynolds, Chief Justice Christensen, and General Corell. I also attended the Agriculture and Natural Resources Committees. I will be serving on those committees along with the Veterans Affairs Committee and the Justice Systems Appropriations Subcommittee this session. Below are a few more highlights from this week.
On Tuesday night, Governor Kim Reynolds revealed her plan for state spending in fiscal year 2023. The Governor’s plan proposes to spend $8.2013 billion from the General Fund in FY 2022, which is an increase of 0.95 percent over the current FY 2022 budget. Governor Reynolds’s budget spends 89.04 percent of the on-going revenue in the General Fund ($9.2106 billion). The rest of her budget proposal and more Session opening news can be found using this link! https://iowahouserepublicans.nationbuilder.com/this_week_s_house_gop_newsletter_jan uary_13_2022 I also attended a variety of events this last week. On Monday, the G.O.P. Legislative Breakfast took place where we heard from Governor Reynolds, Speaker Grassley, Senate President Chapman, House Majority Leader Windschitl, and Senate Majority Leader Whitver. The Board of Regents Breakfast was on Tuesday. It was great to hear from the state school representatives. On Thursday, I attended the Board of Supervisors Public Hearing Second Reading- Coggon Solar. I had the opportunity to speak with several constituents about this project. This Saturday, I plan to attend the League of Women Voters Forum and the United Labor Alliance Legislative meeting.
It is an honor to be back in Des Moines representing District 95 and the people of Iowa. I encourage my constituents to contact me using my legislative email with any comments, questions, or concerns. I look forward to another great week of representing the people of District 95!
Week of January 17
We have reached the end of week two of the legislative session. Here are a few highlights! Iowa House Republicans have gotten straight to work. In every one of our districts, we’ve heard from members of our community, law enforcement, and health care providers about the need for treatment locations to place difficult patients and for additional mental health providers. The Iowa Legislature has passed significant legislation and increased appropriations to expand access to mental health in Iowa over the last few years. However, we will not stop working to increase access to mental health care until every Iowan has the access to the quality care they deserve. In the very first week of session, Iowa House Republicans introduced four pieces of legislation aimed at increasing access to mental health care in Iowa. This week, three of those four bills passed their subcommittee and the fourth is scheduled for next week.
Recently, the Governor’s Child Care Task Force released its report of recommendations to improve access to child care in Iowa. This week, House Republicans brought forward three bills based on that report. These bills are largely aimed at providing flexibility to parents and providers and reducing unnecessary regulations to align Iowa’s child care recommendations with the majority of other states. These changes are not requirements by any means. They simply give child care providers greater flexibility to provide care to additional children and collect more money for the service they provide if they choose to utilize these options.
The annual firefighter chili cook off took place on Tuesday the 18th. I always enjoy the opportunity to talk to the dedicated firefighters that keep Iowans safe. After tasting multiple different kinds of chili, my vote went to team #5. Thank you to all who make the Iowa Firefighters Association great! It is an honor to be back in Des Moines representing District 95 and the people of Iowa. I encourage my constituents to contact me using my legislative email with any comments, questions, or concerns. I look forward to another great week of representing the people of District 95!