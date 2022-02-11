Funnel week begins next week! We have wrapped up week five here in Des Moines. Below are some of the weekly highlights.
Each year the Legislature sets Supplemental State Aid (SSA) for K-12 schools.
SSA is percentage growth in state aid to schools. In the State Supplemental Aid bill (HF 2316), schools see a funding increase of 2.5 percent for both the regular program and categorical supplements. I was a NO vote on the SSA funding at 2.5 percent. Public schools deserve a minimum of 3 percent or above to support the needs of the students, parents, and teachers.
On March 17, 2020 Governor Kim Reynolds issued her first COVID-19 disaster proclamation. The original proclamations were broad and impacted a significant amount of everyday life, but as more was learned about the virus, the proclamations changed and Iowans continued with their everyday lives. Next week the last disaster proclamation will expire, officially ending Iowa’s COVID-19 Disaster Proclamations.
Last week, the House Veterans Affairs Committee passed House File 2293 that will increase the amount sent to the Commission of Veterans Affairs from the State Lottery Fund from $500,000 to $800,000 annually. The Iowa Veterans Commission released its annual report on the status of the Iowa Veterans Trust Fund. Currently the Trust Fund has $36.2 million. Annually the Iowa Lottery transfers $2.5 million to the Trust Fund based on proceeds. Additionally, the Trust Fund accumulates interest that increases the balance. Additionally, the Veterans Committee is reviewing House Study Bill 47 to find additional ways to increase the interest on the Trust Fund.
As for Natural Resources, we passed four bills out of committee. Those four were HSB 545, HSB 609, HF 2057, and HSB 651. The Agriculture Committee passed HF 2088. These bills can be read in full using the Iowa Legislature Website: https://www.legis.iowa.gov/legislation.
It is an honor to be in Des Moines representing District 95 and the people of Iowa.
I encourage my constituents to contact me using my legislative email with any comments, questions, or concerns. I look forward to another great week of representing the people of District 95!