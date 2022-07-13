VINTON, Iowa – Weekly points battles resume this Sunday, July 17, at Benton County Speedway.
Along with a full slate of IMCA weekly racing, the American Iron Racing Series (A.I.R.S.) will be making its second appearance of the season at The Bullring, plus a nickel scramble is scheduled at intermission for the kids in attendance. More than 12,000 nickels have already been donated for the Lil’ Racer Car Club event.
Entering the final six weeks of the season, Troy Cordes holds a four point lead over Ryan Maitland in the Friesen Performance IMCA Modifieds presented by KISS Country 96.5. First-year Modified driver Dallon Murty sits third, just eight points out of the lead. Cordes is in pursuit of his ninth division points title on the Vinton oval, which would tie the track record.
In his first year in the division, Kaden Reynolds is leading the standings in the IMCA Sunoco Stock Cars presented by Vermedahl Logistics. Leah Wroten sits in the runner-up spot just seven points back.
Brett Vanous holds a five point lead over Matt Brown at the top of the IMCA Sunoco Hobby Stock standings. Defending track champion Joren Fisher sits third, just 10 points back.
Ben Chapman’s lead is 13 points over Tony Olson in the Friesen Performance IMCA Northern SportMods presented by Christie Door Company. Lukas Rick holds a 22 point lead over Blake Driscol in Mach-1 IMCA Sport Compact points, while Dave McCalla has a 26 point edge over Jordan Miklas in the INEX Legends presented by Legends.Direct.
Both pit gate and grandstand open at 4 p.m. Sunday, with hot laps at 5:30 and racing at 6.
Spectator admission is $13 for adults, $11 for seniors and veterans, and $5 for ages 6-14. Kids ages five and under are admitted free if accompanying a paid adult. Pit passes are $30.
To stay current on speedway news, visit BCSBullRing.com or @BCSBullRing on Facebook.
Sunday’s event will be broadcast by IMCA.TV.