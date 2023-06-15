VINTON – A full slate of action is scheduled over the next week at Benton County Speedway.
IMCA weekly racing continues Sunday, June 18, before Benton County Fair grandstand activities kick off Thursday, June 22 at The Bullring.
Friesen Performance IMCA Modifieds presented by Beaty Excavating, IMCA Sunoco Stock Cars presented by Christie Door Company, Friesen Performance IMCA Northern SportMods presented by Houdek Auto Center, IMCA Sunoco Hobby Stocks presented by Vermedahl Trucking, Mach-1 IMCA Sport Compacts presented by iHeart Radio and INEX Legends presented by Legends.Direct will continue their weekly points battles June 18.
In addition to the regular weekly racing program, vintage race cars will join the night’s action. Kids’ power wheel races will also be held during intermission.
Both pit gate and grandstand open at 3:30 p.m. with hot laps scheduled for 5:30 and nracing at 6 on Sunday, June 18.
Grandstand bingo will start at 4 p.m.
Grandstand admission is $14 for adults, $12 for seniors and veterans, and $5 for ages 6-14. Kids ages five and under will be admitted free if accompanying a paid adult.
Pit passes are $30 for ages 14 and up, and $15 for anyone under age 14.
Sunday’s racing program will be broadcast live on IMCA.tv.
Benton County Fair entertainment kicks off Thursday, June 22 with the Chrome and Rubber Car/Truck/Bike show at the fairgrounds.
Trophies and prizes will be awarded, with winners determined by fan voting. There is no entry fee for the car show, which is scheduled from 7-9 p.m.
The event will be held by the grandstand near the beer tent where a DJ will be providing music entertainment. Registration begins at 5:30 by the grandstand.
A 50/50 raffle will also be held Thursday evening.
There is no admission fee to attend the car show.
More information on the car show is available by calling 319-230-5566.
Action returns to The Bullring at 7 p.m. on Friday, June 23 for UTV races and Redneck Rally.
Three classes will be competing in the UTV races, including 800cc and less, 800cc or larger with no turbo, and 800cc or larger with turbo. There is a $50 entry fee,
which includes one pit pass.
Top three finishers will be awarded trophies and cash prizes.
Car, truck and outlaw divisions will be competing on a rally road course in the Redneck Rally.
Pit gate opens at 5 p.m. and grandstand at 5:30 Friday.
Adult grandstand admission is $10. Ages 6-14 are $5 and ages five and under are free. Pit passes Friday night are $25.
Benton County Fair grandstand entertainment wraps up on Saturday, June 24 with the return of push racing, the American Iron Racing Series (A.I.R.S.), 2-man cruisers, and trailer races.
Pits open at 4 p.m. and grandstand at 5:30 Saturday.
Grandstand admission Saturday is $14 for adults and $5 for ages 6-14. Ages five and under will be admitted at no cost if accompanying an adult.
Saturday pit passes are $25.
There are no events scheduled Sunday, June 25 at the speedway.
For fair event rules, updates on race day, and the latest speedway news, visit the
track’s Facebook page @BCSBullRing or the online home of Benton County Speedway at BCSBullRing.com.
UPCOMING SCHEDULE AT THE BULLRING
Sunday, June 18 — 6 p.m. — IMCA Weekly Racing, Legends, Vintage Cars, Kids’ Power Wheels Racing
Thursday, June 22 — 7-9 p.m. — Chrome and Rubber Car/Truck Bike Show
Friday, June 23 — 7 p.m. — UTV Racing, Redneck Rally
Saturday, June 24 — 7 p.m. — Push Racing, American Iron Racing Series (A.I.R.S.),
2-Man Cruisers, Trailer Races
Sunday, June 25 — No events scheduled (fair midway move-out day)