VINTON, Iowa – Cody Wehrle was the top 360 Sprint during an appearance by the Sprint Invaders July 2 at Benton County Speedway.
Wehrle raced from the second row and into the runner-up spot two laps into the 25-lapper and chased leader Bret Tripplett until caution slowed action on lap 11.
On the restart, Wehlre made his bid for the lead and drove away to victory. Scott Bogucki, Chris Martin and Paul Nienhiser completed the top four in the 21-car field.
Weekly points racing for four IMCA divisions completed Sunday’s show.
Joren Fisher won a hard-fought 15-lapper for the IMCA Sunoco Hobby Stocks presented by Vermedahl Trucking.
Tucker Richardson assumed command at the drop of the green before caution slowed action at midway. On the restart, Fisher, who was already in a battle with Matt Brown and Justin Wacha for second place, engaged in a four-car battle for the top spot.
After swapping the lead multiple times, Fisher pulled ahead at the line for the thrilling win. Brown, Richardson and Wacha rounded out the top four.
Shaun Bistline earned the first win of his career in the 15-lap main event for IMCA Sunoco Stock Cars presented by Christie Door Company.
Bistline swiftly moved into the lead from a row two start and pulled away from the pack while Leah Wroten worked through traffic from the fourth row.
Wroten reeled in the leader late, but was unable to steal the top spot as Bistline drove to the memorable victory. John Oliver Jr. and Brett Vanous completed the top four.
Lukas Rick remained perfect in the Mach-1 IMCA Sport Compacts presented by iHeart Radio.
Rick, who started in row five, quickly worked through the pack and assumed command late in that 12-lapper to take his fourth win of the year in weekly action and fifth overall this season. Jake Anderson, Spencer Roggentien and Korey Lana chased Rick to the checkers.
Dylan VanWyk raced the low side to victory in the Friesen Performance IMCA Northern SportMods presented by Houdek Auto Center.
Working from a row four start, VanWyk made his way to the front midway through the 15-lapper to take top honors ahead of Joe Docekal, Jenae Gustin and Brady Hilmer.
The Sprint Invaders return to The Bullring during a Labor Day weekend special on Sunday, September 3.