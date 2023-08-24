VINTON — It’s your first day on the new job, and you’re the boss...
- It’s the hottest day of the year (so far);
- There are transportation and logistics issues to fine tune;
- It’s really hot;
- The air conditioning goes out in your part of the building;
- HOT, HOT, HOT;
- Your five-minute staff meeting takes a half-hour
It was Alexis Francois’s first day on the new job, and she’s the principal at Vinton-Shellsburg Middle School.
“It’s going great,” Francois said as the dust settled. “I told my staff that I didn’t sleep well, because I was incredibly anxious and excited for the year to come.”
Francois — formally a teacher then instructional coach at VSMS — wanted to get the year off on the right foot.
We started the year out a little bit different this year with bringing all of the kids in to a very hot gym,” she said. “But just really trying to start off on the right foot, a building community, and understanding that we are one big community and one big family.”
Ironically, this week’s heat wave is taking place at the same time that VSMS is undergoing the first of two phases of upgrading the building’s HVAC system.
“It’s hot,” Francois said, “but we’ve been flexible. And luckily, we have a little bit of flexibility with a couple of classrooms. If it gets too warm, then they can come take a break in the LMC. Or we have an old computer lab upstairs, that stays pretty cool.
“And I can not shout-out enough about our construction company,” she added. “They have been phenomenal; we have not no issues.”
The first day is over. Francois was asked if she would get any sleep.
“I’m hoping,” she said. “I tried last night but I was too excited!”