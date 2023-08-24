Around 80 train enthusiasts listened on Sunday to David Wendell’s presentation on trains and interubans in Iowa. We learned how Linn and Black Hawk counties were ‘critical links’ connecting rail lines coast to coast and north to south. They created a daily steady and reliable avenue of commerce for companies like John Deere and Quaker Oats. On display at the depot Sundays thru October 29 are vintage photos and models. Sunday, September 10, 2:00 is our next program by Dick Dewater from the Gilbertville Depot. He will be telling us about the WCF&N, our interurban electric railroad that operated on what we all know today as the Cedar Valley Nature Trail.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.