CENTER POINT- A slight lead for Center Point-Urbana basketball at halftime wasn’t enough to keep visiting West Liberty back for long, the Comets putting together a couple runs to win 66-54 in Wednesday’s Regional semifinal.
“All season long, our seniors worked to get us to this point and I appreciate that,” coach Philip Klett said. “They were ready tonight. We were ready tonight. Unfortunately, we came up short tonight.”
Buckets were hard to come by in the first quarter, but a clutch three by senior Tayler Reaves with five seconds remaining kept the Stormin’ Pointers right in the game, down 9-8. A 10-point run by sophomore Avery Sweeney helped pushed CPU into a lead and senior Nicole Rick scored five straight for a 29-25 CPU lead going into halftime.
“Avery was playing aggressive that quarter, which is what we need,” Klett said. “I hope she continues to gain confidence for years to come.”
CPU extended its lead to as much as eight before the Comets began to string buckets together halfway through the third quarter. West Liberty put themselves back into this game with free throws. Even when the Comets missed, their guards collected offensive boards to give them second, third chances to score.
“We’d do a great job forcing a tough shot, and then they go get the rebound quick,” Klett said. “Four girls for them scored in double figures. We weren’t doing a good enough job defensively on all of them.”
Despite 14 points from senior Nicole Rick in the second and several big assists to sophomore Mya Hillers down low, the Stormin’ Pointers couldn’t get the stops they needed against the resurgent Comets late.
“[West Liberty] isn’t overly big, so we tried going inside whenever we could,” Klett said. “That’s where we had our most success. Nicole did a nice job getting the ball inside. She had one of her better games tonight.”
Rick led the Stormin’ Pointers with 21 points in her final game, followed by Hillers with 18 points, Sweeney with 10 points and Reaves with five points. The Stormin’ Pointers finished their season 13-10. Rick, Reaves, Alivia Sweeney and Kailey Spurlock will all graduate in May.
“They gave us everything they had tonight,” Klett said. “Our younger girls gained a lot of experience this season. I hope they learned from the seniors and this season how much time and effort it takes in the offseason to be successful. We’ll keep building from this.”