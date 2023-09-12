This auction from Aumann Auction ended Aug. 7th and featured more than 150 lots of Collectible Dollhouses including brands such as Marx, Wolverine, T. Cohn, Ertl, Fisher-Price and more.
The auction also included dollhouse furniture and dolls featuring brands such as Wolverine, Ideal, Renwal, Strombecker, Keystone, Rich Toys and more.
There are also other “vintage” collectibles like a train set, cookie jars, Barbie items, Pillsbury, Mrs. Fields, McDonald’s, Disney and so much more!
Here are some of the results. More results can be found at www.aumannauctions.com. Plus, they have many other auctions coming up. More information about Aumann Auctions is at (888) 282-8648.