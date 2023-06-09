At 05:12a.m. Pacific Standard Time Wednesday April 18, 1906, on the coast of Northern California a massive earthquake of 7.9 magnitude devastated California from Eureka to Salinas Valley. The number of deaths approximated 3,000, fires burned for seven days. Eighty percent of the city was destroyed, and 227,000-300,000 people were left homeless.
The area lies over the San Andreas Fault. After two years many relief camps were still in operation. Fires that burned out of control were more destructive, with 25 buildings that were destroyed. The San Francisco fires cost an estimated $350 million dollars, which in 2021 equaled $8.08 billion dollars.
The fires burned for four days and nights. Insurance companies paid for fire damage, but not for earthquake damage. Some residents set their buildings on fire to collect. Reconstruction was swift and largely completed by 1915. $5,000,000 was raised during the first few days after news of the disaster reached the rest of the world. The U.S. Government donated one million dollars to support the rebuilding effort. This information was gleaned from Wikipedia.
I managed to locate numerous “quake’ cards in my stock, but too many for the articles, so I tried to select ones that I thought were most interesting and informative. There is a tremendous amount of images and information on Wikipedia concerning the San Francisco earthquake and other disasters. The 15 cards I chose for this article are as follows:
#1 – Looking down Market Street as seen before the fire. Charles Weidner, Photographer, S.F. CA. Not posted. Card no, 126.
#2 – Market Street during fire. Publisher-Edward H. Mitchell, S.F. Card #671. Not posted
#3 – Effect of the earthquake. Published by Cardinell-Vincent Co., S.F. Card #556. Printed in Germany. Not posted.
#4 – A San Francisco street after the earthquake. Publisher-Empire Specialty Concern, Bridgeport, Conn. Card #7. Not posted.
#5 – Emporium Building. Publisher-Souvenir Post Card Co., N.Y. Card #4633F. Copyright 1906 by Hodson. Not posted.
#6 – German Church. Publisher-E.C. Kropp, Milwaukee. Card #2355. Posted at Milwaukee, WI on Nov. 6, 1910.
#7 – Market and Fifth Streets. Lincoln Grammar School in front: new flood building to left. Publisher-Edw. H. Mitchell, 3857 Clay Street, S.F. Card #108. Not posted.
#8 – The Valencia Hotel. Publisher-Richard Behrendt, S.F. Card #238. Printed in Germany. Not posted.
#9 – Elk’s Hall, West Santa Clara ST., San Jose, CA. Publisher-Rieder-Cardinell Co. L.A. & Oakland. Card #229. Not posted.
#10 – Spreckels Mansion. Publisher-M. Rieder, L.A. No Card #. Not posted.
#11 – Searching for victims. Copyright 1906 by American-Journal-Examiner, Compliments of N.Y. Sunday American and Journal. No Card #. Not Posted.
#12 – Camping in Portsmouth Square. Publisher-S. Bieber, S.F. No Card #. Not posted.
#13 – Rushing for the ferry to escape S.F. Publisher-Selige, St. Louis. No Card #. Not posted.
#14 – Refugees watching the burning city. Charles Weidner photographer. S.F. Card #10. Printed in Germany. Not posted.
#15 – Mission Dolores. Publisher-Rieder-Cardinell Co. L.A. and Oakland. No card #. Not posted.
I hope the cards were informative and interesting. Happy Hunting. God Bless. Be Safe.